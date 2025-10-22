Police grab human trafficking, cybercrime syndicate in Accra; 57 Nigerians rescued, five suspects arrested

The Ghana Police Service has dismantled a major human trafficking and cybercrime syndicate in Accra, rescuing fifty-seven (57) Nigerian nationals and arresting five suspected ringleaders in an intelligence-led operation.

The suspects identified as Joel Nosa, Collins Rotimi, Shadrack Lulu, Austin Amahuaro, and John Uloko were apprehended during a raid at Adom Estates in Community 25, Tema.

Chief Inspector Brigitte Babanawo, Public Relations Officer at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said in a statement on Wednesday that “preliminary investigations have established that the suspects operated a human trafficking network responsible for luring and transporting young men and women from Nigeria to Ghana under the guise of securing them employment and educational opportunities.”

According to the police, the victims, aged between 18 and 26, were forced to engage in online romance scams and other forms of cybercrime after being brought into the country.

During the operation, police retrieved seventy-seven laptops, thirty-eight mobile phones, two vehicles, and several internet-enabled devices believed to have been used in illegal activities.

“All fifty-seven rescued victims are currently receiving the necessary care and support, while the suspects remain in police custody assisting with investigations,” Chief Inspector Babanawo stated.

The CID has also urged the public, especially the youth, to exercise caution when responding to job or travel offers made through social media or other unverified channels. “We remain committed to combating human trafficking, cybercrime, and related offenses, and urge anyone with credible information on such activities to report to the nearest police station,” the statement concluded.