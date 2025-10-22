Morocco's Under-20 World Cup winners welcomed home by large crowds

The Moroccan team were greeted by thousands of fans in Rabat on Wednesday for a parade to celebrate their historic victory in the Under-20 World Cup last week.

Morocco became the first Arab country to win the tournament with a 2-0 triumph over favourites Argentina in Sunday's final in Chilean capital Santiago.

Before the parade, Moroccan Crown Prince Moulay Hassan presided over a ceremony in honour of the team at the royal palace.

The players were then driven through the streets of Rabat on an open-top bus, to the delight of jubilant supporters and to the sound of vuvuzelas.

Thousands took to the streets to welcome home Morocco's Under-20 World Cup winners. By Abdel Majid BZIOUAT (AFP)

"It's a great achievement, they filled us with joy and waved our country's flag high," Youssef, a 34-year-old salesman, told AFP.

Yassir Zabiri, who plays for Famalicao in Portugal, scored twice in the final to end the tournament as the joint top-scorer with five goals.

"The future of our football is in good hands. Well done guys, U20 world champions," Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi, who helped the senior team reach the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, posted on social media.

Morocco will host the Africa Cup of Nations later this year and will be co-hosts of the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal.