ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Morocco's Under-20 World Cup winners welcomed home by large crowds

By AFP
Sports News Moroccos youngsters celebrated their historic victory with thousands of fans. By Abdel Majid BZIOUAT (AFP)
WED, 22 OCT 2025
Morocco's youngsters celebrated their historic victory with thousands of fans. By Abdel Majid BZIOUAT (AFP)

The Moroccan team were greeted by thousands of fans in Rabat on Wednesday for a parade to celebrate their historic victory in the Under-20 World Cup last week.

Morocco became the first Arab country to win the tournament with a 2-0 triumph over favourites Argentina in Sunday's final in Chilean capital Santiago.

Before the parade, Moroccan Crown Prince Moulay Hassan presided over a ceremony in honour of the team at the royal palace.

The players were then driven through the streets of Rabat on an open-top bus, to the delight of jubilant supporters and to the sound of vuvuzelas.

Thousands took to the streets to welcome home Moroccos Under-20 World Cup winners. By Abdel Majid BZIOUAT (AFP) Thousands took to the streets to welcome home Morocco's Under-20 World Cup winners. By Abdel Majid BZIOUAT (AFP)

"It's a great achievement, they filled us with joy and waved our country's flag high," Youssef, a 34-year-old salesman, told AFP.

Yassir Zabiri, who plays for Famalicao in Portugal, scored twice in the final to end the tournament as the joint top-scorer with five goals.

"The future of our football is in good hands. Well done guys, U20 world champions," Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi, who helped the senior team reach the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, posted on social media.

Morocco will host the Africa Cup of Nations later this year and will be co-hosts of the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

We cannot request Ofori-Attas extradition unless you have solid case, filed charges – AG explains delay We cannot request Ofori-Atta's extradition unless you have solid case, filed cha...

1 hour ago

Veteran journalist and Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr Creation of OSP was political gimmick by Akufo-Addo's gov’t – Kwesi Pratt

1 hour ago

Family of man who died at 37 Military Hospital returns to court after 6 years Family of man who died at 37 Military Hospital returns to court after 6 years

1 hour ago

Police grabhuman trafficking,cybercrime syndicate in Accra;57 Nigerians rescued, five suspects arrested Police grab human trafficking, cybercrime syndicate in Accra; 57 Nigerians rescu...

1 hour ago

Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin Gov't failing to submit documents for flagship programmes for parliamentary scru...

1 hour ago

So far, so excellent but we hold the executive arm of government accountable for every promise — Majority Leader So far, so excellent but we hold the executive arm of government accountable for...

1 hour ago

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour Minority slams gov't over alleged removal of anti-LGBTQ+ bill from Order Paper  

1 hour ago

MoFA distributes 25,000 bags of fertiliser to boost School farms under Feed Ghana Programme MoFA distributes 25,000 bags of fertiliser to boost School farms under Feed Ghan...

1 hour ago

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine Cabinet to decide whether to auction NAM1's properties – Dominic Ayine

1 hour ago

Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Clement Apaak Education ministry orders urgent probe into alleged GH₵30,000 bribery in school ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line