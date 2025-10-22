Gov't failing to submit documents for flagship programmes for parliamentary scrutiny — Afenyo-Markin

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has accused the Mahama administration of undermining transparency and accountability by allegedly failing to submit key documents on its flagship programmes to Parliament for scrutiny.

Addressing journalists during the Leaders’ Media Briefing at Parliament House on Wednesday, Mr. Afenyo-Markin expressed deep concern that despite the government launching several major initiatives and receiving substantial budgetary approvals for their implementation, legislators had not been provided with the corresponding programme documents.

“The government has failed to furnish Parliament with programme documents for the flagship programmes it has launched,” he declared.

He continued, “Since the swearing-in, Parliament has approved billions of cedis for various ministries, ostensibly to execute these programmes. Sadly, to date, none of the documents have been presented to Parliament to enable us to properly commence oversight.”

Mr. Afenyo-Markin cited the 24-Hour Economy Programme, the One Million Coders Project, the Agri-for-Economic Transformation Initiative, the Labour Export Programme, and the National Apprenticeship Programme as examples of policies that had yet to undergo parliamentary scrutiny.

“Oversight cannot happen when the basic programme documents are not laid before Parliament. It is imperative that the government demonstrates commitment and avails these documents for proper parliamentary oversight,” he stressed.

The Leaders’ Media Briefing, a regular engagement between the leadership of Parliament and the Parliamentary Press Corps (PPC), serves as a platform to outline the agenda for each parliamentary meeting and facilitate interaction between the media and the House’s leadership.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin reaffirmed the Minority’s resolve to continue demanding accountability and transparency from the Executive, insisting that all programme documents be presented to Parliament to ensure fairness and effective implementation of government policies.