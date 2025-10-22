ModernGhana logo
MTN MoMo to drive credit-based economy with ‘buy now, pay later’, overdraft schemes

WED, 22 OCT 2025

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Mobile Money Limited, Shaibu Haruna, has announced plans by his outfit to introduce new initiatives to help drive Ghana’s credit-based economy.

He observed that currently, many Ghanaians, both retailers and business owners, are compelled to save large sums of money upfront before purchasing items, a situation he said often hinders economic flexibility.

Speaking during a roundtable engagement with selected journalists on Wednesday, October 22, Mr. Haruna said the company intends to roll out initiatives such as ‘buy now, pay later’ and overdraft schemes to reduce the burden of paying upfront and promote credit accessibility.

“For most Ghanaians, if you want to buy anything, you have to pay in cash. You need to have the money in order to access a lot of services. Now, we think that we can begin to work and drive that access to credit,” he said.

He stated that MTN MoMo will collaborate with financial institutions and regulators to strengthen the credit ecosystem, particularly for small and medium-scale enterprises.

“We believe that with the work we are doing in partnership with banks and the Bank of Ghana, we can unlock more value for consumers and merchants alike. Our goal is to make access to credit easier, safer, and more sustainable for everyone,” Mr. Haruna stated.

The MTN MoMo boss further noted that the Bank of Ghana’s new digital lending licence, which takes effect on November 10, will complement the initiative by creating a more inclusive credit system for Ghanaians.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

