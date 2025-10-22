ModernGhana logo
OPDAG calls for urgent action to curb smuggling of illegal vegetable oil into Ghana

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
WED, 22 OCT 2025

The Oil Palm Development Association of Ghana (OPDAG) has called on the government to take immediate and decisive measures to stop the smuggling of illegal vegetable cooking oil into the country, warning that the situation poses serious health risks to consumers and threatens the survival of Ghana’s local oil palm industry.

Speaking to the media, OPDAG President Paul Kwabena Amaning expressed deep concern over the growing influx of unwholesome and unregulated cooking oils into the Ghanaian market.

He noted that the illegal trade is not only endangering public health but also undermining the livelihoods of more than 1.2 million Ghanaians who depend on the oil palm value chain for their income.

Currently, Ghana has an estimated 300,000 hectares of land under oil palm cultivation, producing around 300,000 metric tonnes of crude palm oil annually. However, national demand stands at about 400,000 metric tonnes, leaving a shortfall of over 100,000 metric tonnes each year. According to OPDAG, this deficit has created a loophole that smugglers are exploiting to flood the market with substandard products that evade taxes and regulations.

Mr. Amaning cautioned that if these illegal activities continue unchecked, local palm oil producers could be forced out of business, leading to massive job losses and a negative impact on the broader economy. He therefore called for stronger enforcement of trade regulations, improved coordination among regulatory agencies, and strict compliance with certification and traceability systems to safeguard the industry.

The association is also appealing to the government to equip enforcement agencies with the necessary logistics and resources to intensify border monitoring and clamp down on smugglers.

In addition, OPDAG urged the media to play an active role by educating the public on the dangers of consuming uncertified oils and by exposing illegal importers and distributors.

“Those who continue to engage in the smuggling and sale of illegal cooking oil must face the full rigors of the law to serve as a deterrent,” Mr. Amaning emphasized.

He added that by promoting and supporting local oil palm production, Ghana could create sustainable jobs, strengthen its economy, and reduce dependence on imported products. OPDAG reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with the government and other stakeholders to ensure the sustainable growth and development of the oil palm industry in Ghana.

