We’re investing heavily to tackle ‘MoMo fraud’, save industry — MTN MoMo CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Mobile Money Limited, Shaibu Haruna, has assured that the company is intensifying efforts to curb mobile money fraud and protect the integrity of Ghana’s financial technology (FinTech) sector.

He said MTN MoMo is working closely with regulators, industry players, and law enforcement agencies to tackle the growing menace of digital fraud, which he said could derail the progress of the entire industry if not addressed.

Speaking during a roundtable engagement with selected journalists on Wednesday, October 22, Mr. Haruna stressed that the company has made huge investments in digital security, fraud prevention systems, and financial literacy campaigns to protect users.

“The investment in platform security is not in question. We have the best-in-class fraud management tools, anti-money laundering systems, and AI-generated prevention technologies in place to safeguard our operations,” he said.

He noted that MTN has also launched extensive public education initiatives such as the ‘Shine Your Eye’ campaign and community-based awareness drives in areas identified as fraud hotspots.

“You can have all the technology in place, but if there is a gap in digital financial literacy, everything begins to unravel. That is why we have intensified our education efforts through social media, community engagements, and dawn broadcasts,” he explained.

Mr. Haruna stressed that mobile money fraud is not an isolated problem but an industry-wide concern that requires collaboration from all stakeholders, including the media, banks, and law enforcement agencies.

He assured that MTN will continue to partner with the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and other agencies to investigate and prosecute offenders.