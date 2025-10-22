ModernGhana logo
ORAL is on course; be patient with us to recover stolen funds — Attorney General to Ghanaians

WED, 22 OCT 2025

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has urged Ghanaians to exercise patience with his office as it works to effectively implement the government’s Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) anti-corruption initiative.

ORAL, a key anti-corruption promise by President John Dramani Mahama during the 2024 election campaign, seeks to trace and recover stolen public funds and prosecute corrupt officials.

Nine months into the Mahama administration, many critics have questioned the pace of prosecutions under the initiative, expressing concern about the absence of convictions despite several investigations launched.

However, speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, October 22, Dr. Ayine said his office is focused on building solid cases that can withstand legal scrutiny rather than rushing to court to please critics.

“We need to do a good job. Accountability takes time and resources, and it’s important that Ghanaians are patient so that we get results that will stand the test of the law,” he stated.

He stressed that he would not succumb to political or external pressure to compromise the integrity of the process.

“I am under no pressure from any quarters to cut any deals. The President has never put pressure on me, neither has the Chief of Staff or the Secretary to the President. No deal will be cut except under the auspices of a court of competent jurisdiction,” Dr. Ayine said.

The Attorney General further assured that the ORAL initiative is on course and will deliver results that reflect the government’s commitment to transparency and justice.

“ORAL is on course and will work for the good of the people of this country. We will exact accountability to the extent justifiable by law,” he stressed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

