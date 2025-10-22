Ex-Buffer Stock CEO looted funds while school feeding suppliers cried for payment — Attorney General

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has alleged that at the time suppliers of the school feeding programme were lamenting non-payment, the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company, Alhaji Wahab Abdul-Hannan Aludiba, and his wife were allegedly looting state funds.

Dr. Ayine said while schoolchildren were being denied hot meals due to a lack of funds, the former CEO and his collaborators were diverting money meant for the programme for their personal benefit.

“While food suppliers were wailing and gnashing their teeth due to failure to pay them for supplies to the Buffer Stock, and while our school kids were being denied nutrition under the school feeding programme for lack of funds, Mr. Abdul-Hannan and his collaborators were busy lawlessly looting funds meant for the programme,” the Attorney General said at a press conference on Wednesday, October 22.

According to him, investigations by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) established that a total of GHS78,269,082.04 was transferred from the Buffer Stock’s accounts to Sawtina Enterprise between September 2018 and June 2024.

Dr. Ayine further alleged that the former NPP parliamentary candidate and his wife used the proceeds to acquire several high-value properties across the country, including luxury homes, prime lands, and commercial buildings worth millions of dollars and Ghana cedis.

Among the assets cited were a five-bedroom house at Chain Homes valued at US$1.6 million, a three-bedroom house at Cantonments worth US$600,000, and plots of land at the Airport Development Area valued at US$750,000.

Others included a 17-bedroom boutique hotel at Gumani in Tamale valued at US$250,000, a four-bedroom bungalow at Dzorwulu worth GHS4.1 million, and a 0.32-acre parcel of government land valued at GHS307,200.