Galamsey: 21 Burkinabes arrested for mining on river bodies in Amansie West

The Amansie West District Security Council (DISEC) has arrested twenty-one foreign nationals, all identified as Burkinabes, for engaging in illegal mining activities on river bodies at Esaase Bontefufuo in the Ashanti Region.

The arrests followed a special intelligence-led operation executed by the District Police Command and the Formed Police Unit (FPU) under the command of ASP Solomon Adusei Berko.

According to ASP Berko, the suspects were apprehended in the early hours of Wednesday, October 22, 2025, during a coordinated raid targeting areas where heavy environmental pollution and destruction had been reported.

“We moved in swiftly upon receiving credible information and arrested the twenty-one Burkinabes actively engaged in mining operations on the water bodies,” he said.

Several mining tools and equipment were also confiscated during the operation.

ASP Berko further stated that the illegal activities had severely impacted the environment, leading to the destruction of vegetation, farmlands, and the contamination of water bodies that serve as vital drinking water sources for nearby communities.

He warned that such activities would not be tolerated and assured the public of continued security presence in the affected areas.

District Chief Executive for Amansie West and Chairman of DISEC, Hon. Prince Manu Morris, commended the swift action by the security forces and reiterated the Assembly’s commitment to ending illegal mining in the district.

He noted that DISEC would intensify surveillance in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), and the Immigration Service.

“We cannot allow the destruction of our environment and water bodies to continue. Whether local or foreign, anyone found engaging in these acts will face the full rigours of the law,” Hon. Morris stressed.

He also appealed to residents to support the authorities by reporting suspicious activities in their communities.