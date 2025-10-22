NPP flagbearer race: Leadership is about ideas, not money — Bawumia

Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has asserted that leadership should be defined by vision and ideas, not by the amount of money a person has.

He noted that the country's development depends on leaders with innovative ideas to solve problems and improve the lives of citizens, not those who flaunt wealth to win political support.

Addressing party delegates in the Dormaa West constituency as part of his Bono Region tour on Wednesday, October 22, Dr. Bawumia said elections are won through ideas that can transform lives and strengthen the economy.

“Ghanaians do not vote based on personal wealth but on the ideas a candidate offers,” he stated.

“No one uses their own money to develop a country. You cannot ask people to look at your properties and vote for you. What truly matters are the ideas you present to the electorate—ideas that can transform lives and drive national development,” he stressed.

The former Vice President noted that his campaign is focused on practical policies to create jobs, improve livelihoods, and promote inclusive growth.

“It is not about money; it is about vision and ideas, and that is what I bring,” Dr. Bawumia emphasized.

On his part, the NPP Chairman for Dormaa West Constituency, Kwame Owusu, expressed confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s ability to win the party’s upcoming flagbearer contest.

According to him, the former Vice President’s composure and leadership qualities make him the clear favourite in the party’s flagbearer race.

He observed that Dr. Bawumia’s calm response to attacks from his opponents and his focus on unity rather than division have strengthened his image as a leader capable of steering the party forward.