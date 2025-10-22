Bawumia’s conduct shows he would win NPP flagbearer race — Dormaa West chairman

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for Dormaa West Constituency, Kwame Owusu, has expressed confidence in former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s ability to win the party’s upcoming flagbearer contest.

According to him, the former Vice President’s composure and leadership qualities make him the clear favourite in the party’s flagbearer race.

He observed that Dr. Bawumia’s calm response to attacks from his opponents and his focus on unity rather than division have strengthened his image as a leader capable of steering the party forward.

Speaking during Dr. Bawumia’s tour of the Bono Region on Wednesday, October 22, Mr. Owusu said the 2024 NPP flagbearer’s conduct throughout the campaign shows a man ready to lead and win the 2028 elections.

“Everything indicates that Dr. Bawumia is poised to win. This is evident in his conduct throughout the campaign. He does not respond to insults because he understands the greater responsibility of uniting everyone after the elections,” he said.

The Dormaa West chairman recalled that the NPP’s morale was low before Dr. Bawumia’s election as flagbearer ahead of the 2024 polls but credited him for reviving the party’s spirit and improving its performance in the last elections.

“If we are to be truthful, before Dr. Bawumia was elected as flagbearer, the party was in disarray. I believe we would not have secured more than 20 percent of the votes had the elections been held at that time,” he stated.