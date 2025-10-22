Attorney General’s corruption allegations against me are untrue — Ex-Buffer Stock CEO

The former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company, Alhaji Wahab Abdul-Hannan Aludiba, has denied any wrongdoing following corruption allegations levelled against him by the Attorney General.

The Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, had alleged that the former NPP parliamentary candidate and his wife unlawfully acquired several high-value properties across the country between 2018 and 2024 using proceeds of crime.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series held at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, October 22, Dr. Ayine said investigations revealed how the couple allegedly diverted funds from the National Food and Buffer Stock Company during Alhaji Aludiba’s tenure to purchase luxury homes, prime lands, and commercial properties worth millions of dollars and Ghana cedis.

Among the assets cited were a five-bedroom house at Chain Homes valued at US$1.6 million, a three-bedroom house at Cantonments worth US$600,000, and plots of land at the Airport Development Area valued at US$750,000.

Others included a 17-bedroom boutique hotel at Gumani in Tamale valued at US$250,000, a four-bedroom bungalow at Dzorwulu worth GHS4.1 million, and a 0.32-acre parcel of government land valued at GHS307,200.

However, in a press release issued on the same day, Alhaji Abdul-Hannan Aludiba dismissed the claims, describing them as false and baseless.

He said he had instructed his lawyers to study the matter and take appropriate legal action.

“My attention has been drawn to recent statements made by the Honourable Attorney General during a press engagement, in which my name was mentioned in connection with allegations of corruption.

“I wish to state, respectfully, that these claims are untrue and do not reflect the facts of the matter. I have no involvement in the issues being referred to, and I find the comments deeply unfortunate,” he stated.

He added, “I have asked my legal representatives to review the situation and advise on the appropriate steps to protect my reputation. I look forward to the opportunity to present my side and to have my day in court, where I am confident that the truth will be made clear.”