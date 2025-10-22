From Dolo to Wheeler: A Valorization of the Massescratic Doctrīna of the Student Unification Party—Philosophy, History and Struggle

Some history-making events, those whose occurrence shaped societies and imprinted on new civilizations and destinies the codified expression of a new beginning and a radical break from the past, were draped in spontaneity, that restless, uncoordinated leap of the people inspired by their common angst against the status quo. As it was at the Storming of the Bastille in France in response to a visceral need for bread and political hygiene, so was the case with revolutionary students, secular leftists and religious traditionalists in opposition to the backwardness and reactionary tendency of the Shah regime in Iran. In recent memory, we can trace this social phenomenon to the Arab Spring, in which the people, responding to the catalyzing immolation of Tarek El-Tayeb Mohamed Bouazizi, a Tunisian street vendor, amassed themselves in city centers and public squares to assert their human agency and reify the Enlightenment ideal that leadership is neither a divine right nor the privileged property of an elitist and imperial minority, but that it is a communal belonging, a shared inheritance and that every citizen of the state, even those on the margins of their existence, possess every right to decide their destiny and if this destiny is being eviscerated by stately decadence, they will tarry, not for heavenly imprimatur or central authority, but will take matters into their hands and be the masters of their fate, thus giving meaning to the concept of consent of the governed and a people’s right to self-determination.

On the other hand, the people have co-authored their history with their class brothers and sisters, ossifying their popular and collective discontent into an official organization of enlightened men and women who, not replacing the people, an immutable historical truism that Castro Fidel quipped, which was amplified by Fahnbulleh Boimah at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearing that the people and only the people are their own liberators, refines, mobilizes, organizes and directs the radical energy of the exploited masses, dispossessed peoples and wretched of the earth. This was the case with the Russian peasants and lumpenproletariat who, guided by Bolshevik vanguardism, abrogated the reign of the long, monarchical tradition of the Alexanders and culminated it in the erasure of the regime of Tsar Nicholas II, stenciled in the annals of history, that the people, led by militants and cadres, can alter the course of history. As the Russian revolution was the wellspring and flashpoint for popular organization against anachronistic reactionary forces, we saw it inspire the urban poor and peasant Chinese masses annihilating the bourgeois nationalist regime of Chiang Kai-shek during the revolutionary formation of Chairman Mao Zedong under the banner of the Chinese Communist Party. In every nook and cranny of the history of man and his environment, we have witnessed this collective duality of struggle of the people and the party, the masses and the cadres, the riffraff and the intellectual militants or in essence, the people creating dialectical magic, like the one espoused by Heraclitus of old in which he asserted that a man cannot twice step into the same river, for the river before his leap would undergo a certain qualitative transformation. And so it was said yesterday as we say today that one can simultaneously be himself and something else, retaining his physical identity but possessing the essence of a very distinct entity, one separated from his observable, physical body. Not only in the canon of Western epistemology do we read about this, but it is written and even expanded somewhere in the sacred scriptures of African spirituality and vocalized in the oral tradition of the Mahn, Yoruba, Dogon, Akan, Bambara and Dagara people that there is a metaphysical interaction, though contested in some quarters of Western academia, that the spirit manifests itself in the flesh and blood of the possessed. In this way, we understand how the people and their vanguard are one, for they exemplify firstly the Swahili concept of Ujamaa which posits that I am because you are and you are because I am and secondly, we lay this matter to rest by invoking the spiritual revolutionary chant-slogan of the Chilean resolve under the leadership of Salvador Allende in opposition to US imperialism:

“The people united, will never be defeated!”

Like the struggles mentioned above, so too has the Student Unification Party been the vanguard of student activism at the University of Liberia, serving as the radical conscience at the state’s foremost institution of higher learning and extending its revolutionary supervision to the geographic extremes of the homeland, making its influence implacable and profound across the country. Similar to other revolutionary movements, the party is neither detached from philosophy nor is its ideology a relic of a past long relegated to the footnote page of history. Instead, the ideology of the Student Unification Party is a relevant and animated philosophical machinery which gives the party its vitality.

Our party upholds massescracy as its ideology, a neologism coined by comrade Swanzy Elliott. Massescracy is a concept which recognizes that power is inherent in the people and is defined as rulership of the masses, by the masses and for the masses. An observant reader, especially one familiar with the registry of the most intriguing speeches and writings of history, will find a striking linguistic or stylistic similarity between the rendition of the definition given to massescracy and the one bequeathed to democracy by Abraham Lincoln at the famous Gettysburg Address. The mutual incorporation of the embellishing trinity of tricolon, parallelism and anaphora in both cases is however not representative of the deeper ideological meanings, as we in the Student Unification Party contend that massescracy is a concept distinguishable from democracy.

In this distinction, we note that massescracy was both a departure from and a reaction to the sterility and obscurantist dogmatism embedded in bourgeois-capitalism that dented the concept of democracy. The party’s adoption of massescracy was necessitated by the corruption of democracy, a political terminology used by the veranda boys of the True Whig Party state machinery as a smokescreen to create the illusion of equal participation of the masses while the people remained mired in interminable squalor. What was practiced in the pre-multiparty era of Liberia was effectively a plantation mentality with tension between the superstructure and the base. The social relations of production bred inequality of the most grotesque type. Therefore, democracy in its decorated ordering at the Gettysburg Address had been depleted of its essence of government of the people, by the people and for the people. For over 100 years, the Americo-Liberian settler minority was an albatross that stunted the growth of the people, ran a monocultural economy and paid starvation wages. Nothing was democratic about the national patrimonial heritage, as the people were alienated from the economic and thus political apparatuses of the state, thus creating a democratic caricature of the most absurd iteration, not just a ludicrous tragicomedy reminiscent of Greek drama but an elephantine reprehension so malodorous in its vulgarity.

The case is now translucent as we see why history chose massescracy, so that it may be the popular alternative to the rot of elite capture dressed as democracy; so that it may radically reorganize the social relations of production and place economic, political and social power in the hands of the masses. That is, the plantation workers, domestic servants, cobblers, taxi drivers, tradesmen and women, marketers and everyone of the dejected but revolutionary base.

It is also apropos that we say that massescracy was not coined out of linguistic overzealousness, ornamental manipulation of vocabulary or the infantile craving for a terminology that would dichotomize our morals from theirs. It was not an improvisation or a puerile play for a name to set us apart, but as it is true in NoViolet Bulawayo’s We Need New Names, so was it with us. Massescracy gave expression to a yearning of the society, a search for meaning and identity, a vehicle that precisely epitomized an alternative pathway out of the morass of poverty, exclusion and backwardness caused by the micronationalism of the descendants of enslaved Africans with their false consciousness and slave mentality.

Massescracy was thus a syncretism of Marxism-Leninism. In other words, massescracy is socialism with Liberian characteristics. Our party’s ideology firstly draws on Marxism, whose central idea of the class struggle, is profoundly expressed in the Communist Manifesto that “The history of all hitherto existing society is the history of class struggles. Freeman and slave, patrician and plebeian, lord and serf, guild-master and journeyman, in a word, oppressor and oppressed, stood in constant opposition to one another.” Using Marxism as our ideological lens, SUP sees in the postcolonial state a class-divided system, one that distributes poverty and ignorance amongst the masses. The capitalists, mostly the shareholders of the foreign multinational corporations, control the commanding heights of the economy, exploiting our mineral resources and perpetuating this plunder through the collaboration of the comprador bourgeoisie, the politicians and intellectuals who were mostly educated in the West. These ones are the middlemen, standing between their capitalist overlords and the peasant people, lying through their teeth and employing political propaganda to keep the people in a vicious cycle of poverty while they build baronial mansions, adorn themselves in the regalia of status and privilege, ride Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs), gormandize exotic cuisines and bastardize the genitalia of the daughters of the people in the flashy hotels of Paris, Washington, Munich and Abu Dhabi. Like a mafia don gallivanting on the Mediterranean beaches of Spain and Italy, they salivate immoral excesses and indulge in alcohol, wanton orgies and other sexual obscenities of the most hedonistic character.

Recognizing that human society reeks of the exploitation of one class by another and that the oppressor will never deliver liberation as a gift and that his jackboot will remain firmly steeled until the primary, antagonistic contradictions are resolved through violent confrontation, we adopted the idea of a vanguard party, learning from Lenin that while objective, material conditions are the motor forces of history, a vanguard party must be established, one that stands at the façade of struggle, enlightened, disciplined and courageous in its membership, and one that uses its experiences with the people to channel their collective suffering in mass mobilization, articulating their grievances and fighting for social justice.

It was against this background that we became known as the Vanguard Student Unification Party, using our ideology of massescracy as the dialectical synthesis of Marxism and Leninism, an idea of people's sovereignty, a fight for economic empowerment in our lifetime by exerting ourselves in the cauldrons and cobblestones of blood, tears and sacrifice. Since 1970, from Dolo to Wheeler, this has been the means by which we see ourselves and our fellow human beings both in Liberia and the subregion. This is the ideological framework in which we dissect complex social problems from hunger to inequality, unemployment, the climate crisis, terrorism and the abuse of women’s dignity. It is through this prism we interpret the Russian-Ukraine war and the cancer metastasizing throughout the Middle East like the historical crisis between the people of Palestine and Israel. We have neither been a party of impressionable young people or thrown in the vortex of struggle by youthful exuberance, as some ignorantly proclaim, nor have we been a rudderless movement without ideological clarity and purity. As a revolutionary party, we have exhausted the canon of Lenin, from the ABC of Materialist Dialectics to the Three Sources and Three Component Parts of Marxism to Imperialism, the Highest Stage of Capitalism and What Is To Be Done?, an ideological Deuteronomy of the struggle. Like Moses in the Bible giving the Israelites the last instructions just before their historical mission of entering the Promised Land, so was Lenin, that glorified teacher of revolutionary science and prophet of the people’s struggle, who expressed the necessity of building a vanguard party because only such an establishment can transcend trade union consciousness and purify the desire for little improvements in working conditions and wage increments to one that agitates for the total economic, political and social emancipation of the people in all respects.

The Student Unification Party in its early days resisted class system at the University of Liberia in which education, including the body politic and economic base, was monopolized by the True Whig Party, as the retrograde elements had crystallized the sordid idea that education was the entitlement of the settler class and those associated with it. They colonized the curriculum, warped the university into an academy only capable of reproducing the knowledge and attitudes of neoliberalism and then isolated themselves from the few sons and daughters of indigenous extraction. Reacting to this oppression were the forebears of the party who organized themselves as a solidarity force to foster the spirit of fraternity, build a singular, unbreakable identity and be a pillar of strength in a toxic environment.

SUP would then evolve from a radical campus movement fighting systemic social exclusion, draconian policies and institutionalized academic violence to the mouthpiece of the Liberian masses, employing powerful political rhetoric and mass mobilization against the status quo, demanding equal participation and the opening up of academic spaces, as well as political and economic portals. SUP was a firebrand voice in demanding multiparty democracy; as we championed the fight for rights and freedoms in Liberia, we also felt the pain of our brothers and sisters on the other side of the continent, fighting for independence or steering the wheels of newly created states in the midst of artificial boundaries created by the repulsive ambition of Europe following the Berlin Conference from 1884-1885.

The Rice and Rights Demonstration, which the historical revisionists misrepresent in their attempt at portraying the people as gangsters and hooligans and their leaders as rabble rousers and demagogic intellectuals, whose sole motive was the subversion of the Tolbert-led government, did not meet the party as a passive observer. April 14, 1979, the momentous occasion pamphleteer Albert Porte described as The Day Monrovia Stood Still, was a melting point in Liberian history and arguably the most audacious day of our people reckoning with history and choosing their destiny. In the midst of that macabre mass shooting and bloodletting, were the militants and cadres of the Student Unification Party. Some of our militants paid the ultimate price and transitioned to martyrdom.

In another episodic memory of our history, after the truncation of the first Liberian Republic on April 12, 1980, SUP fiercely opposed the military dictatorship of the People’s Redemption Council, a group of predominantly illiterate fellows who had taken power. We took sides, not with Doe and his men, and not with the other wretched elements factionalizing themselves and murdering our compatriots. In contrast with the terroristic tendencies of the rebels and the discredited government, we maintained our ideological position, keeping trust and confidence in the people as the architects of their own destiny. We understood that the war was not revolutionary; it shared no ideological similarities with the Russian, Chinese, Cuban, Algerian or Angolan revolutions that had inspired us and provided a broader context for our movement and its struggles. Therefore, we upheld ideological purity, rang the bell for peace and condemned the monstrosity of the civil war. In that barbaric era, we lost some of our militants. We pay homage to all martyrs of the Student Unification Party whose blood was spilled in defense of the people and thus made us an official, authentic voice in the struggle for dignity in Liberia.

For brother Robert Ziah, our revolutionary, black power salute; for our Presidium emerita—our sister-leader, Irene Nimpson—we send red roses of love; for the unmistakable pen genius and literary czar who wove the philosophy and poetry of our movement, in Wiwi Debbah, we exalt her name and sanctify her legacy with prose and poetry and the dramatization of rebellion in the form of protest; for Momolu Lavala, we execute the 21 gun salutes; for Benedict Garlawolu of the Central Committee, we convey eternal eulogy; for Tonia Richardson who fell at Fendall, we bow in obeisance; for Wuo Garbe Tappia, the intellectual par excellence and militant-guerilla commandant, we sing songs of freedom and invoke his spirit to rain blessings on his children as they continue the legacy of defiance, for we are cognizant that revolutionaries do not die; they undergo the third law of dialectics of radical transformation in which they return to the starting point, which is the source, but at an advanced level. We comfort ourselves with the immortal, poetic and scriptural words of Ernesto Che Guevara:

“Wherever death may surprise us, let it be welcome, provided that this, our battle cry, may have reached some receptive ear and another hand may be extended to wield our weapons and other men be ready to intone the funeral dirge with the staccato singing of machine guns and new battle cries of war and victory.”

Since the climax of the war and the death of our militants, we have continued to confront the neocolonial state machinery, demanding accountability, transparency, justice and improvement at the University of Liberia. Along this path, we have been beaten by police officers, brutalized and imprisoned. We have been the objects of condescending descriptions, unfounded ridicule and baseless propaganda. Yet, amid the trials, tribulations and taunts, we have remained loyal to our historical mission, never surrendering our resolve. We pride ourselves in discipline, courage, resilience, struggle and ceaseless nationalism. For us, we carry love, the revolutionary type, passionate about transforming our homeland into a society of human flourishing, one that is industrialized, scientific and technological. We fight ignorance and illiteracy. We fight for the popular and total liberation of the Republic, risking our lives, ruining family ties and creating a trail of inevitable enemies. We are the best organized and disciplined institution in Liberia, the most serious voice of reason and conscience in the motherland, the oldest mass-based revolutionary student movement in continuous existence on the African continent, and within us, we carry the blueprint for national salvation, the custodian of the most potent potential for the popular reorganization of the Liberian state.

Existing for 55 years is a noble feat, a history that fills our hearts with immense pride. To claim membership in a movement that has long stood in the tradition of social justice is a larger-than-life experience, a transfixing emotion that would remind us tomorrow that while we were young and vibrant, when our peers were indolent, refusing to read and understand society, folding their hands in nonchalance and by that, cowardly accepting administrative excesses, we would be joyful that we did not join the cabal of the sheepish and the docile, and we did not fellowship with the emerging comprador bourgeoisie, those with their belly consciousness, but we would exclaim in honor that we walked the path of struggle and sacrifice and that when it was dangerous and deadly, we cast our lots with the people and with our solidarity comforted our compatriots.

Every anniversary is a moment of mutual and self-criticism, an opportunity to cleanse the party, remove debris, reenergize ourselves and recommit our lives to the revolution. It must neither be a chance at Epicurean merrymaking, but a time to strengthen the party so that its force is an unbreakable wall of steel. As young revolutionaries, we must be fascinated by the greatest ideas that have affected human civilization. We must study history, philosophy and economics so that we understand man’s trajectory, his ideas about the universe and his interaction with his fellow man. According to the 1986 Nobel laureate, that nonpareil African intellectual and literary avatar, literature allows us to fashion ourselves in the drama of existence. Life is neither flat nor mechanical; it is an evolving complexity riddled with pain, joy, laughter, errors, absurdity, losses, victories, despair and renewal. It is a mirror of the human experience told through stories crafted by the spiritual imagination of the human intellect or by lived ordeals narrated with literary elegance and profundity. Literature feeds our souls and in it we have weapons for rhetoric, the polemic and propaganda. With literature, we unlock the deepest recesses of the mind, melt the heart and create vistas of possibilities. We must magnify our speeches and writings, producing dangerous, ideological analysis that intimidates the reactionary elements and the poster boys of bourgeois academia; we must reclaim and resurrect the long-lost classical tradition of militant-scholarship, speaking and writing with intellectual gravitas. We must imagine ourselves in ancient Greece debating at the agora, displaying Ciceronian oration. Our prose must be dense and intricate; it must be layered and pregnant with multiple meanings. It must be embellished with the language of the sages, using precise, evocative words that paint pictures and sculpt history like Michelangelo Buonarrati painting the Statue of David or Leonardo da Vinci concretizing the Mona Lisa. Our writings and speeches must be ideological and beautiful; they must possess the crescendo of the African spiritual ballad, they must hold the eloquence of a Mandinka griot recounting the genealogy of his people from Musa Mansa to Keita Sundeita. Our writings must never be deficient, bankrupt and porous, tasteless and jejune; our voice must never be cacophonous and loose, disconnected from substance and class analysis. In everything we say or write, we must season it with the cadence and rhythm befitting of the sacred and the spiritual. Our writings must leave our readers awe-inspired, piercing their hearts, salivating their curiosity, activating their senses and leaving them under the mesmerizing hypnotism of beauty.

At 55 years, the Vanguard Party must represent excellence, eschew complacency and dogmatism, rapidly advance to the times and envision far more greatness. At 55, the Vanguard Party must construct a modern headquarters, own a radical left-wing newspaper and write a coherent history of its existence and philosophy, which meticulously outlines its plans for national transformation. At 55, the Vanguard must internationalize itself, building solidarity with the brothers on the other side of the Global South. At 55, the Vanguard Party must have its own website, building widespread visibility in this era of information. Beloved comrades, some will ridicule and scorn these proposals, but those are the myopic men, those who see no further than their noses. In their little minds, SUP is a pedestal for fame, money and power. They lack the vision, the love or the willpower for party transformation. All they are ever good at is the mundane and the routine, the bare minimum and the quotidian tasks that anyone can accomplish with little effort, and so there are no standards and zero imagination. At 55, we must end the mediocrity and the repetition. We must rebuild our movement and turn it into an international object of admiration. We must learn from the brothers in South Africa and other regions of the left-wing community. Our Vanguard must be the simulacrum of the society we envision, and our obedience and courage must be directed at the advancement of the party. Brothers and sisters of ideological similarity, thinking militants and cadres, apostles of the massescratic creed, honest revolutionaries, the Vanguard is yearning for more greatness and accomplishments. The man or woman in you must never die, and your fire must never be extinguished. As we refine ourselves, so do we refine the party. Let all militants challenge themselves, awaken their consciences and fight for the dialectical transformation of the Vanguard Student Unification Party. If we struggle and succeed, we would have made a glorious history; if we fail, we would have failed in honor and noble pride, but if we cowardly kill our inner conscience, we would have corrupted the Vanguard and posterity shall remember us as timid rascals and irredeemable idiots because when history chose our generation to lead a new era of enlightenment, we buried the torch, declined the call and continued sprinting behind a benighted chorus of vanity. But we must never let that happen. For ourselves, our party, and our compatriots, remembering the Vanguard from Dolo to Wheeler, meditating on our philosophy, history and struggle, we cannot abandon our sacred heritage. We must corral our forces, defy the stinking logic of conservatism and construct a new massescratic monument—a shiny comet in the midnight sky, and a towering symbol of struggle, progress and nonconformity.

About the Author:

David Howard Jr (Dave) is a senior student at the University of Liberia flirting with Economics and reading Political Science. A committed cadre of the Student Unification Party (SUP) and the institution’s former Assistant Secretary-General of the 33rd Politburo, Central Committee and concomitantly General Congress, he writes at the intersection of philosophy, history and revolutionary politics. His intellectual curiosity explores the dialectic between radical student activism and national liberation in postcolonial Africa and everywhere in the Global South. He can be contacted via WhatsApp at +231778047254 and by email at [email protected].