Attorney General amends charges as NSS fraud money jumps from GH¢548million to GH¢2.2billion

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has disclosed that the National Service ghost names scandal is far larger than initially reported, with total losses now estimated at GH¢2.2 billion, nearly quadruple the GH¢548 million first announced in June this year.

Addressing the media at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, Dr. Ayine said the new figure emerged from a comprehensive forensic audit conducted by the Auditor-General’s Department, which uncovered widespread embezzlement and systemic fraud within the National Service Authority (NSA).

“In the latest audit report submitted to my office, the total amount of money stolen or illegally expended through the ghost names scandal now stands at GH¢2.2 billion, not the GH¢548 million we previously uncovered,” Dr. Ayine confirmed, holding up a copy of the Auditor-General’s report.

Earlier this year, the Attorney-General’s Office had revealed that a criminal network within the NSA had diverted over GH¢548 million in service allowances through a fraudulent payroll system. Twelve suspects were charged with stealing and causing financial loss to the state, while the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) detained several top officials, including former NSA Director-General Osei Assibey Antwi and his deputies, in connection with the scheme.

The latest forensic audit, however, exposes an even deeper layer of corruption and manipulation, involving ghost service personnel, falsified payment approvals, and unaccounted expenditures dating back several years.

Dr. Ayine said his office would update the charge sheet and file new charges against the accused persons in light of the expanded findings.

“We will amend our charge sheets where necessary to reflect the Auditor-General’s latest findings and ensure that all those responsible face the full rigour of the law,” he stated.

The Attorney-General also revealed that the government was pursuing several other corruption-related investigations, including probes into the All-African Games project, the procurement of mathematical sets, the construction of the Bank of Ghana’s new headquarters, the renovation of national stadia, and the controversial National Cathedral project.

“In the case of the National Cathedral, we have requested another forensic audit by the Auditor-General, supported by one of the big four international accounting firms,” he disclosed.

The revelation of the GH¢2.2 billion loss has triggered fresh outrage among the public, with renewed calls for stronger institutional oversight and accountability in Ghana’s public sector.

Analysts describe the scandal as one of the largest financial losses to the state in recent history, warning that it underscores persistent weaknesses in payroll systems, monitoring, and financial governance across public institutions.