NSS scandal: Court grants Gifty Oware Mensah GH¢10 million bail over alleged financial misconduct

  Wed, 22 Oct 2025
The Accra High Court has granted former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Gifty Oware Mensah, bail in the sum of GH¢10 million with three sureties, following her arraignment over alleged financial improprieties during her tenure.

As part of the bail conditions, Mrs. Oware Mensah has been barred from traveling outside the country, and is required to surrender all travel documents to the court pending the outcome of investigations.

The ruling came after prosecutors informed the court that ongoing investigations had linked the former NSS official to suspected acts of financial misconduct related to her time in office. They requested that she remain available to assist with inquiries as the probe continues.

Mrs. Oware Mensah’s legal team argued that she had cooperated fully with investigators and posed no risk of absconding, urging the court to grant bail on reasonable terms.

In granting the request, the presiding judge emphasized the need for the accused to comply strictly with all bail conditions and make herself available whenever required by the authorities.

The case has drawn widespread public attention due to Mrs. Oware Mensah’s visibility in national youth development programmes and her past role within the National Service Scheme.

She is expected to reappear in court in the coming weeks as the Attorney-General’s Department finalizes investigations and prepares potential charges.

