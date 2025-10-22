A Social Constructivist Case for the Renovation of the Wa–Wenchi Road

The deplorable state of the Wa–Wenchi road is more than an infrastructural failure — it is a symbol of how space, power, and opportunity are socially constructed in Ghana. From a social constructivist perspective, development is not merely about physical structures; it is about how societies decide what counts as progress, whose needs matter, and whose spaces are made visible or invisible within the national imagination. The neglect of the Wa–Wenchi road, therefore, reflects how Northern Ghana has been historically constructed as peripheral to the core of national development — an area expected to wait, endure, and adapt to systemic exclusion.

President Mahama’s sod-cutting ceremony yesterday for the dualization of the Cape Coast–Takoradi highway under the Big Push initiative has rekindled public optimism. It demonstrates that infrastructure can indeed be a tool for redefining national identity and for reconstructing the social fabric of development. Yet, if the Big Push is to transcend rhetoric and embody genuine inclusivity, then the North must not only be a recipient of residual attention but a co-author of Ghana’s development narrative. The Wa–Wenchi route, in particular, deserves urgent reconstruction as a national priority.

This route is not merely a stretch of asphalt connecting two towns; it is a lifeline that shapes the social and economic interactions of thousands of people. Its dilapidated state tells a story of how neglect is normalised through silence — where broken roads become accepted as the natural condition of the North. Social constructivism reminds us that such acceptance is socially produced. What is considered “urgent” or “strategic” in infrastructure planning often depends on who defines those terms. The continued decay of the Wa–Wenchi road reveals that Northern roads have not been socially constructed as strategic, despite their undeniable importance for trade, education, healthcare, and agriculture.

Reconstructing this road, therefore, must be viewed as a political and moral act — an attempt to reconstruct the narrative of Ghanaian modernity. It would signal a shift in the social meaning of space, affirming that the North is not a developmental afterthought but an integral pillar of the national economy. Improved road connectivity would unlock agricultural potential, enhance market access, and reduce the spatial inequality that continues to structure Ghana’s development geography.

In the past eight years, the Wa–Wenchi road has stood as one of the most visible testaments of infrastructural abandonment. During rainy seasons, it becomes a muddy trap that isolates communities, delays goods, and erodes dignity. Fixing it would therefore be more than an engineering exercise — it would be an act of re-imagining equity. When the President’s excavators finally move northward, the act of cutting sod will not just mark the start of a project; it will mark the reconstruction of social justice in physical form.

If the Big Push initiative is truly to push big, then the Wa–Wenchi road must rise from neglect to symbol — a symbol of how a nation reconstructs itself by reconnecting its forgotten spaces.