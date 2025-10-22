Exchange of letters between NLA, KGL and others normal — Razak Kojo Opoku

Former Public Relations Manager of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Razak Kojo Opoku

Former Public Relations Manager of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Razak Kojo Opoku, has dismissed media reports suggesting tension between the NLA and KGL Technology Limited over data requests, describing the exchange of letters between the two institutions as a normal administrative process.

He explained that the recent correspondence was part of standard operational procedures at the NLA, which routinely writes to its technical service providers and collaborators to request sales and revenue data for auditing and reconciliation purposes.

“As part of NLA’s administrative procedures, the Authority wrote to KGL requesting data on sales and revenue for 2025. KGL responded, indicating its willingness to submit fully audited figures verified by both internal and external auditors,” he said.

Mr. Opoku expressed surprise that The Fourth Estate attempted to link this correspondence to its ongoing reports about the “NLA-KGL deal,” insisting there was no wrongdoing or conflict between the two entities. “When did the exchange of letters between two companies on agreed schedules become a crime?” he asked.

He said allegations that an insider from KGL leaked letters to The Fourth Estate were false, explaining that KGL’s leadership was fully aware of the origin of the information and had identified a breach within the NLA. “Fourth Estate’s sources at NLA pressured them to alter their story to deceive the public that their source was at KGL,” he claimed.

Citing the details of the correspondence, Mr. Opoku said the NLA’s letter, dated October 7, 2025, and received by KGL on October 13, requested access to records on sales, revenue, wins, and prize payments from January 1 to September 30, 2025, as part of a scheduled review ahead of 2026 operations.

KGL, he said, formally requested an extension to October 31, 2025, to enable it to reconcile data with MTN, Telecel, and AirtelTigo, and to ensure all figures were audited and validated before submission. “KGL never asked NLA to defer the request to 2026. The extension request was reasonable and accepted by the Authority,” he clarified.

According to Mr. Opoku, KGL has consistently complied with all data requests from both the NLA and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), submitting audited reports as required. “KGL has never failed to provide its sales and revenue data to NLA and GRA for reconciliation purposes,” he emphasized.

He criticised the Fourth Estate and the Media Foundation for West Africa for what he called a “fishing expedition” lacking technical understanding of lottery operations, revenue-sharing mechanisms, and regulatory compliance. “Their reporting shows a lack of accurate information about the working relationship between NLA, KGL, technical service providers, and collaborators,” he said.

Mr. Opoku noted that periodic data requests have been standard practice since the enactment of the National Lotto Act, 2006 (Act 722), stressing that these procedures ensure transparency and accountability.

He argued that if the GRA can access KGL’s data for tax purposes, it makes no sense to suggest that the NLA would struggle to obtain the same information. “There is nothing KGL could possibly hide from the NLA, GRA, Bank of Ghana, NCA, or the mobile telecom companies. The processes are transparent to all stakeholders,” he said.

He urged journalists to focus on supporting indigenous companies that contribute to the national economy rather than undermining them with speculative reports. “Helping Ghanaian companies to survive and pay their taxes is far more beneficial than hiding behind sensational journalism to discredit them,” he concluded.

Mr. Opoku further called on the public to also demand accountability from other licensed private lotto operators, agents, and collaborators regarding the revenue they remit to the NLA, noting that KGL continues to fulfill its obligations responsibly.