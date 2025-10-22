'Stay connected to the grassroots or risk losing power' — Ambassador Sinare warns NDC appointees

Ghana’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, H.E. Ambassador Said Sinare, has issued a strong caution to appointees of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, urging them to remain humble, accessible, and connected to the party’s grassroots base as expectations for jobs and opportunities rise under the administration of President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking at a gathering of party members and youth in Accra, Ambassador Sinare — a veteran politician and diplomat who has served as MP for Ayawaso Central, National Vice Chairman of the NDC, Ghana’s Ambassador to Egypt, and Founder of the Zongo for NDC Movement — reminded government officials that political power is not a personal prize but a duty to uplift those who worked tirelessly to return the party to power.

“The NDC’s future depends on recognizing and empowering the grassroots. We must create jobs for the boys and girls who sacrificed for the party and continue to keep our flag flying,” he said.

Ambassador Sinare praised President John Dramani Mahama for what he described as bold and visionary leadership, noting that the country’s renewed sense of economic stability and confidence under his administration provides a solid foundation for appointees to deliver opportunities to the people.

“President Mahama has stabilized the economy and restored hope. This is the time for our appointees to use that stability to create jobs for our youth and loyal supporters who stood with us through the difficult years. We cannot afford to disappoint them,” he stressed.

He cautioned that arrogance and neglect of the grassroots could endanger the party’s future if appointees lose touch with the people who fought to bring the NDC back to power.

“Tensions and expectations are high. We must learn to engage the grassroots with humility when they approach us for jobs or assistance. We must never repeat the mistakes of the NPP, whose disconnect from their base cost them dearly in the last election,” Sinare warned.

He described the NDC’s grassroots as “the living engine, the unseen warriors, and the unstoppable force that turns words into victory,” emphasizing that the real strength of the party lies not in elite meetings or political speeches but in the loyalty and courage of ordinary men and women across the country.

“Our boys and girls at the base risk everything during elections. They go from house to house, rain or shine, defending the party’s message. When we gain power, they must not be forgotten,” he said.

Ambassador Sinare, known for his inclusive leadership and strong influence in Zongo communities, urged ministers, MMDCEs, and government appointees to use their offices to build bridges of trust and hope between the government and the people.

“Political power is a trust, not a privilege. If we empower our base today, we secure the NDC’s victory tomorrow,” he declared.

He commended President Mahama’s renewed focus on job creation, industrial growth, and youth empowerment, describing him as “a leader with a heart for the people and a vision that listens to the grassroots.”

His message has resonated widely among NDC activists and youth groups, who say it captures the mood within the party — a call for inclusion, humility, and tangible support for those who form the backbone of the NDC.