Parliament's business committee proposes return to siting at 10am  

  Wed, 22 Oct 2025
The Business Committee of Parliament has proposed reverting to the House’s sitting time at 1000 hours (10.am) due to health and security concerns associated with the current 1400-hour (2.00 pm) schedule.

The Committee cited late adjournments and risks to the health and safety of Members of Parliament (MPs), staff and visitors as reasons for the proposed change.

Presenting the Business Statement for the first week ending Friday, October 24, 2025, on Tuesday, Mr. Mahama Ayariga, the Chairman of the Business Committee, said: “The afternoon sittings have not achieved the intended purpose… and have led to late adjournments, posing risks to health and safety.”

He explained that the proposed return to 1000-hour sittings aimed to enhance attendance, participation, and overall efficiency in parliamentary work.

“Mr. Speaker, the Business Committee takes notice that the introduction of the commencement of sitting at 1400 hours with the aim of improving members’ participation in the conduct of parliamentary business has not been very successful,” he said.

He added: “…commencing sittings at 1400 hours mostly resulted in the late adjournment of the House.”

The Committee therefore proposed the return of the House to begin sitting at 1000 hours to enhance attendance, participation and overall efficiency.

“Mr. Speaker, in view of this, the Business Committee proposes that the House revert to commencing sittings at 1000 hours, subject to review when needed.”

This decision comes as Parliament embarks on one of its busiest periods, with the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, along with budget estimates of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) and financial bills, to be considered before the Christmas break.

Parliament, however, reconvened on Tuesday for the Third Meeting of the First Session of the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic after it adjourned sine die on Friday, August 1, 2025.

GNA

