Wed, 22 Oct 2025 Education

Galamsey involvement among schoolchildren undermines education — Edward Akanzu-Ise

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
The Ashanti Regional Coordinator for the Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNCPS), Edward Akanzu-Ise, has expressed grave concern over the growing number of schoolchildren actively involved in illegal mining activities (galamsey), describing the situation as a serious threat to education.

Speaking in an interview with this reporter on Monday, October 20, 2025, Mr. Akanzu-Ise lamented that the trend is becoming rampant in communities heavily affected by galamsey, leading to a sharp rise in absenteeism and school dropouts, and ultimately jeopardizing the future of many children.

“Children who engage in galamsey are more likely to abandon school. When the illegal mining stops, many of them are left vulnerable, often drifting into other harmful activities such as robbery or drug abuse,” he cautioned.

Mr. Akanzu-Ise, who also serves as the Director of Top-Notch Academy of Success at Maase-Adubinso in the Afigya Kwabre South District, warned that children involved in illegal mining may become trapped in a cycle of poverty. By prioritizing short-term financial gains over education, they miss out on acquiring the skills and knowledge that could secure better livelihood opportunities in the future.

He stressed that education equips young people with critical skills beyond what illegal mining can offer, helping them to unlock their full potential and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Calling for urgent action, Mr. Akanzu-Ise appealed to government to intensify the fight against galamsey, emphasizing that illegal mining is not only destroying the environment and local economies but also robbing Ghana’s children of their future.

“The galamsey menace is wreaking havoc on our environment, the livelihoods of ordinary citizens, and, most critically, the future of our children and the nation,” he concluded.

