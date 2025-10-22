ModernGhana logo
A/R: Suspected goat thief burnt to death, one other arrested at Marban

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
A suspected livestock thief has been burnt to death while another is in police custody following a violent mob attack at Esaso in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, reportedly began when two men traveling in a Pregio commercial vehicle allegedly stole six goats and six sheep from residents.

Eyewitnesses told this reporter that the suspects were pursued by residents after the theft was discovered. The chase extended through several nearby communities before the suspects were finally intercepted at Marban.

One of the suspects was captured and lynched by an angry mob, while the Pregio vehicle they used was set ablaze. The second suspect managed to escape initially but was later arrested by the police.

Police at Adankwame have since recovered the stolen animals and launched a full investigation into the incident. The surviving suspect is currently assisting with the investigations as authorities work to restore calm to the area.

body-container-line