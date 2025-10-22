ModernGhana logo
Cabinet approves Ghana's first Marine Protected Area

By Irene Wirekoaa Osei, ISD II Contributor
WED, 22 OCT 2025 1

The Cabinet has approved the establishment of Ghana’s first-ever Marine Protected Area (MPA) within the Greater Cape Three Points Area in the Western Region.

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mrs Emelia Arthur, announced this at a press conference on Monday in Accra.

She stated that the establishment supports sustainable marine resource management, protects biodiversity, and safeguards the livelihoods of coastal communities that rely on fisheries for food and income.

“Cabinet approved the MPA on October 7, 2025, demonstrating the country’s dedication to responsible ocean stewardship. The decision reinforces the government's dedication to protecting our ocean ecosystem while ensuring that our coastal communities continue to thrive,” she said.

According to the minister, Ghana's domestic fish production has decreased in recent years, which forces the country to import over 79,000 metric tons of fish annually to meet local demand.

She cautioned that continued resource depletion could further threaten coastal livelihoods and food security.

Mrs Arthur highlighted that existing government measures, including the Fisheries Act of 2002 and the National Co-Management Policy of 2020, have not been sufficient to reverse the decline of key fish stocks, especially small pelagic species.

“Scientific assessments confirm this lack of recovery. Ghana’s fisheries management traditionally used non-spatial tools like seasonal closures and gear restrictions, but the government is now shifting toward spatial management approaches, such as establishing MPAs,” she added.

She noted that the MPA aligns with international best practices and aims to support fish stock recovery, increase ecosystem resilience, and foster sustainable fisheries development.

The minister outlined the implementation roadmap for the MPA, noting that stakeholder engagement, scientific monitoring, and community involvement will be the process's main focus.

She urged all stakeholders to work with the government to ensure the initiative's success.

Comments

Samuel | 10/22/2025 11:19:24 AM

