EU and Egypt seek closer ties at Brussels summit on Gaza and migration talks

European and Egyptian leaders are meeting in Brussels to strengthen ties on trade, migration and Middle East stability.

The first ever European Union–Egypt summit gets underway in Brussels this Wednesday, marking the start of three days of high-level diplomacy in the Belgian capital.

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was welcomed ahead of Thursday's regular EU summit and a meeting of the “coalition of the willing” for Ukraine on Friday.

The talks with Egypt are intended to reinforce what both sides now call a strategic partnership, with a focus on trade, migration and regional stability.

According to the agenda sent to EU capitals, Europe remains Egypt's leading trading partner, accounting for around a quarter of the country's commerce.

The “migration and mobility” pillar of the partnership is also being highlighted, as migration will dominate Thursday's wider European discussions.

European Council president António Costa has underlined the EU's appreciation of Egypt's “stabilising role” in the Middle East and its “mediation efforts” in the Gaza conflict.

All the main topics are expected to be on the table on Wednesday evening, including the role of Hamas, the situation in the West Bank and, above all, the humanitarian emergency in Gaza.

The summit is closely linked to a European Council meeting on Thursday, where the situation in Gaza will again be debated, informed by the exchanges with al-Sisi.

European leaders hope that the current ceasefire agreement can help pave the way towards the two-state solution they continue to support.

Cairo seeks investment and recognition

For Cairo, the summit is an opportunity to cement the strategic partnership concluded in 2024, covering political, economic and security ties.

On the political front, al-Sisi is keen to consolidate Egypt's position as an indispensable mediator in Middle East peace efforts.

The Egyptian leader's influence was on display at the recent Sharm el-Sheikh peace summit, which brought together some 30 heads of state and government to discuss Gaza.

Observers in Cairo say al-Sisi intends to build on that momentum and reinforce Egypt's role as a pragmatic power able to talk to all sides.

The economic dimension is just as pressing. Although Egypt's economy has shown tentative signs of improvement – with inflation easing and the pound recovering slightly against the euro and dollar – it still badly needs investment and financial support from Europe.

EU eyes energy and industry

EU leaders, for their part, see Egypt as a valuable partner for energy cooperation, infrastructure and industrial projects.

Al-Sisi has travelled to Brussels with a large delegation of public and private business leaders to court that investment.

The European Commission is expected to sign a €75 million package to support to Egypt.

This comes as Cairo also has a powerful argument to make on migration. Egypt presents itself as a bulwark against irregular migration to Europe, and the Egyptian navy has for years managed to prevent almost all unauthorised departures from its northern coast.

That record gives al-Sisi an advantage in talks with European partners increasingly anxious to show they can control migration routes.

For both sides, the summit offers the chance to align their interests. Europe values Egypt's influence and its capacity to help contain instability in the region, while Egypt looks to Europe for investment, political recognition and support on the international stage.

