Volta Series: Unlocking Ghana’s hidden gem through the Wli Waterfalls

Nestled in the heart of the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region, lies one of Ghana’s most enchanting natural wonders, Wli Waterfalls, the highest waterfall in West Africa. Known locally as Agumatsa, meaning “Allow Me to Flow,” this breathtaking site symbolizes the spirit and natural beauty of the Volta Region. Beyond its charm and refreshing mist, Wli Waterfalls stands as a vital economic and cultural asset that continues to boost Ghana’s tourism and rural development.

Every year, thousands of local and international visitors journey to the Volta Region to experience the falls’ spectacular view, the lush greenery of the Agumatsa Wildlife Sanctuary, and the warm hospitality of surrounding communities. For many, the trip is more than an adventure. It is an immersion into Ghana’s rich natural and cultural heritage. Small-scale businesses thrive in the area, including local craft sellers, food vendors, tour guides, and guesthouse operators. These micro-enterprises create sustainable livelihoods, especially for the youth and women in nearby villages such as Wli Afegame and Wli Todzi.

According to the Ghana Tourism Authority, tourist destinations like the Wli Waterfalls contribute significantly to national revenue through tourism levies, hotel taxes, and community development funds. Each visitor who pays an entry fee, hires a local guide, or spends on accommodation indirectly supports Ghana’s broader economic growth. Tourism in the Volta Region is, therefore, not just a leisure activity it is a driver of employment, entrepreneurship, and rural transformation.

However, despite its potential, the Volta Region’s tourism sector remains largely underdeveloped. Inadequate road infrastructure, limited marketing, and poor investment in visitor facilities often hinder the full economic benefits the area could generate. If the government prioritizes the development of tourist hubs like Wli Waterfalls, it could unlock tremendous returns for the national economy.

A well-developed Wli tourist corridor, with modern eco-lodges, improved roads, and digital tourism platforms, could attract tens of thousands of additional visitors annually. This would lead to increased local spending, expanded job opportunities, and a more vibrant tourism-driven economy. Moreover, investing in the Volta Region’s tourism infrastructure would diversify Ghana’s economic base, reducing overreliance on traditional sectors like mining and agriculture.

Beyond the financial rewards, developing the Volta Region also means preserving Ghana’s environmental and cultural heritage. Wli Waterfalls and its surrounding biodiversity are home to rare bird species, butterflies, and plants that play a critical role in ecological balance. Sustainable tourism guided by community participation and environmental protection can ensure that this natural treasure continues to benefit future generations.

If the government channels consistent attention and funding into the Volta Region, it will not only strengthen local economies but also promote Ghana as a top eco-tourism destination in Africa. The region’s unique combination of mountains, waterfalls, forests, and cultural festivals offers unmatched tourism potential waiting to be harnessed.

The story of Wli Waterfalls is a story of opportunity — an opportunity for Ghana to show how nature and development can coexist beautifully. By empowering communities, improving infrastructure, and supporting local tourism enterprises, Ghana can turn the Volta Region into a sustainable growth hub.

Wli is more than just a waterfall; it is a symbol of Ghana’s natural wealth and untapped promise. When we focus on developing the Volta Region, we are not just building tourism, we are building a legacy of pride, progress, and prosperity for generations to come.

Wli Waterfalls is ready. What remains is intentional steps to turn its natural beauty into economic power.