Victory Bible Church International celebrates 40 years of global impact and transformation

Victory Bible Church International (VBCI), one of Ghana’s leading charismatic ministries, is set to mark its 40th anniversary with a grand celebration at the Independence Square in Accra on Thursday, 31st October, and Sunday, 2nd November 2025.

Themed “40 Years of Raising the Foundations of Many Generations,” the celebration reflects VBCI’s commitment to evangelism, discipleship, and community transformation since its founding in 1985 by Bishop N. A. Tackie-Yarboi.

From its humble beginnings as a small fellowship, VBCI has grown into a global Christian network with over 500 branches across Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Asia, and a membership exceeding 100,000. The church continues to impact lives through spiritual empowerment, social interventions, and humanitarian projects.

Over the years, VBCI has supported education by providing scholarships to needy but brilliant students, as well as aiding health facilities, including the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the church reached out to more than 2,000 homes with food and essential supplies.

The 40th Anniversary celebrations will feature a Corporate Thanksgiving Service, community outreach projects, and the Grand Anniversary Celebration at Independence Square, featuring renowned gospel artists, church choirs, and a special 10-minute documentary highlighting the church’s four-decade journey.

Reflecting on the milestone, Bishop Tackie-Yarboi expressed gratitude to God, saying, “For forty years, God has been faithful to Victory Bible Church International. From humble beginnings, He has raised us to be a beacon of light and transformation, building a strong foundation for many generations.”

He emphasized that the anniversary is not only a time to celebrate past achievements but also to rekindle the church’s vision of transforming nations through leadership, entrepreneurship, and spiritual growth.

VBCI continues to call on Christians to play active roles in nation-building and leadership, with Bishop Tackie-Yarboi urging believers to “help sanitize the politics of the country and shape its moral and social fabric.”

As the church looks to the future, it aims to expand its reach, strengthen its humanitarian work, and empower more people through faith and service.

Below is a press statement issued by the church outlining activities marking the anniversary.