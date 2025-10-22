ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Victory Bible Church International celebrates 40 years of global impact and transformation

  Wed, 22 Oct 2025
General News Bishop N. A. Tackie-Yarboi
WED, 22 OCT 2025
Bishop N. A. Tackie-Yarboi

Victory Bible Church International (VBCI), one of Ghana’s leading charismatic ministries, is set to mark its 40th anniversary with a grand celebration at the Independence Square in Accra on Thursday, 31st October, and Sunday, 2nd November 2025.

Themed “40 Years of Raising the Foundations of Many Generations,” the celebration reflects VBCI’s commitment to evangelism, discipleship, and community transformation since its founding in 1985 by Bishop N. A. Tackie-Yarboi.

From its humble beginnings as a small fellowship, VBCI has grown into a global Christian network with over 500 branches across Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Asia, and a membership exceeding 100,000. The church continues to impact lives through spiritual empowerment, social interventions, and humanitarian projects.

Over the years, VBCI has supported education by providing scholarships to needy but brilliant students, as well as aiding health facilities, including the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the church reached out to more than 2,000 homes with food and essential supplies.

The 40th Anniversary celebrations will feature a Corporate Thanksgiving Service, community outreach projects, and the Grand Anniversary Celebration at Independence Square, featuring renowned gospel artists, church choirs, and a special 10-minute documentary highlighting the church’s four-decade journey.

Reflecting on the milestone, Bishop Tackie-Yarboi expressed gratitude to God, saying, “For forty years, God has been faithful to Victory Bible Church International. From humble beginnings, He has raised us to be a beacon of light and transformation, building a strong foundation for many generations.”

He emphasized that the anniversary is not only a time to celebrate past achievements but also to rekindle the church’s vision of transforming nations through leadership, entrepreneurship, and spiritual growth.

VBCI continues to call on Christians to play active roles in nation-building and leadership, with Bishop Tackie-Yarboi urging believers to “help sanitize the politics of the country and shape its moral and social fabric.”

As the church looks to the future, it aims to expand its reach, strengthen its humanitarian work, and empower more people through faith and service.

Below is a press statement issued by the church outlining activities marking the anniversary.

1022202561921-8cs1vihuup-screenshot20251021-1918201

1022202562115-0eu2xkjwwr-screenshot20251021-1919461

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

10 minutes ago

GTECs Director-General, Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai Doctor of Business Administration, PhD issued by Swiss Management Centre and Uni...

25 minutes ago

Having breakfast with failed Akufo-Addo shows how unserious NPP flagbearer aspirants are — Franklin Cudjoe Having breakfast with failed Akufo-Addo shows how unserious NPP flagbearer aspir...

2 hours ago

A/R: Suspected goat thief burnt to death, one other arrested at Marban A/R: Suspected goat thief burnt to death, one other arrested at Marban

2 hours ago

Rainstorm damage forces Kumasi Wesley Girls SHS to cut boarding intake Rainstorm damage forces Kumasi Wesley Girls SHS to cut boarding intake

2 hours ago

Torkonoo’s removal process lacked transparency, violated constitutional principles — Afenyo-Markin Torkonoo’s removal process lacked transparency, violated constitutional principl...

2 hours ago

Criminals exploiting churches, mosques — Attorney-General, GIABA and FIC warn against money laundering threat 'Criminals exploiting churches, mosques' — Attorney-General, GIABA and FIC warn ...

3 hours ago

Cabinet approves Ghanas first Marine Protected Area Cabinet approves Ghana's first Marine Protected Area

3 hours ago

Professor Ernest Kofi Davis, Director-General of the Ghana Education Service Payment of PTA dues voluntary even if approved — GES

3 hours ago

Professor Ernest Kofi Davis, Director-General of the Ghana Education Service No school has been authorised to collect PTA, development levies — GES

6 hours ago

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine Dominic Ayine addresses nation on ORAL today

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line