I’ll contest NDC National Chairman – Nii Lantey Vanderpuye

National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP)Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, has hinted at his readiness to contest for the National Chairmanship of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but only if the incumbent, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, decides not to seek re-election.

The former Member of Parliament for Odododiodio made it clear that his political ambitions hinge entirely on the decision of the current chairman.

“If the current Chairman, my very good brother Johnson Asiedu Nketia, is not contesting, I will contest,” he stated in an interview on Face to Face on Accra-based Citi TV monitored by this portal.

His declaration comes at a time when Asiedu Nketia, one of the longest-serving figures in the NDC’s leadership, is reportedly nursing an interest in contesting the party’s presidential primaries ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Sources within the NDC suggest that Mr. Nketia — affectionately known as ‘General Mosquito’ has been holding private consultations with key party elders and regional executives in his ongoing 'Thank You' tour. Having served as the NDC’s General Secretary for nearly two decades before becoming National Chairman in 2022, he remains one of the most influential and experienced political strategists in Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

Mr. Vanderpuye’s statement has therefore reignited discussions within the party about potential successors should Mr. Nketia pursue his reported presidential ambitions. Many observers believe that Vanderpuye, known for his grassroots mobilization and political assertiveness, could command significant support within the party’s rank and file.

Analysts also say that Asiedu Nketia’s possible shift toward a presidential bid could reshape the NDC’s internal political dynamics, paving the way for a competitive leadership race.

For now, however, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye maintains that his decision remains conditional. “I have great respect for Chairman Asiedu Nketia. If he decides to continue, I will not contest. But if he bows out, I am ready to step in and serve the party,” he reaffirmed.

Asiedu Nketia has not yet publicly declared his 2028 presidential intentions, but his silence on the matter continues to fuel speculation within NDC circles.