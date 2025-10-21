NPA intensify LPG safety campaign in universities, other tertiary institutions

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has intensified its nationwide Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) safety education campaign, extending the sensitization programme to universities and other tertiary institutions across the country.

The initiative, led by the Consumer Services Directorate in collaboration with the Corporate Affairs and Gas Directorates, forms part of the Authority’s broader efforts to promote the safe and efficient use of LPG, following recent gas-related incidents in some institutions, including the explosion at the UDS–Nyankpala Campus involving two students.

As part of the campaign, a team from the NPA, led by the Acting Director of Consumer Services, Mrs. Eunice Budu-Nyarko, visited the Northern and Upper East Regions to engage students and traders on LPG safety, health, and environmental practices. The sessions featured interactive demonstrations, open discussions, and the distribution of educational materials to enhance public awareness.

The delegation, which included Ing. Johnson Gbagbo Jnr, a Supervisor at the Gas Directorate, officials from the Consumer Services and Corporate Affairs Directorates, and representatives from the regional offices, visited the University for Development Studies (UDS – Dungu and Nyankpala Campuses) and the Tamale Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Northern Region. In the Upper East Region, the team interacted with students of the Bolgatanga and Zuarungu Nursing and Midwifery Training Colleges as well as traders at the Bolgatanga main market.

During his presentation, Ing. Gbagbo conducted practical demonstrations on how to safely install, handle, and maintain LPG cylinders and accessories. He stressed the importance of regular cylinder inspection, adequate ventilation, and immediate action in response to gas leaks.

He also introduced students to the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM), a key national policy designed to improve safety in LPG distribution, and encouraged them to become advocates for safe LPG use in their schools and communities.

In her remarks, Mrs. Budu-Nyarko highlighted the health and environmental advantages of using LPG over traditional fuels like firewood and charcoal. She cautioned that prolonged exposure to smoke from such fuels causes serious respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, while LPG provides a cleaner and safer alternative that supports both public health and environmental sustainability.

Regional Managers and other officials accompanying the team also used the opportunity to educate participants on the broader regulatory role of the NPA, including the licensing and siting of fuel stations.

They assured students and the general public of the Authority’s continued commitment to maintaining high safety standards across the downstream petroleum sector and reiterated that the NPA operates an open-door policy to address consumer concerns promptly.