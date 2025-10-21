ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

DRC and Rwanda hold fresh talks in Washington to revive fragile peace deal

By RFI
Rwanda AFP - MANDEL NGAN
TUE, 21 OCT 2025
AFP - MANDEL NGAN

Following months of tension since the signing of a peace deal in June, delegations from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda are back in Washington this week, hoping to revive stalled efforts to end the conflict in eastern DRC.

The talks, which are being held on 21 and 22 October, mark the third session of the Joint Security Coordination Mechanism – a framework established under the peace agreement signed on 27 June in Washington.

The goal is to breathe life into that agreement and move forward after a shaky start.

The previous talks, held on 17 and 18 September, ended with both sides agreeing to launch a “Concept of Operations” – or Conops – from 1 October.

This detailed plan outlines practical steps towards military and security cooperation, particularly aimed at tackling the Rwandan Hutu rebel group, the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), long active in eastern DRC.

DR Congo and M23 rebels say they will sign peace deal mid-August

Evaluating the first phase

Since that announcement, however, progress has been limited. According to initial reports, the FDLR has not surrendered to either the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Congo (Monusco) nor the DRC's armed forces (FARDC).

During this week's two-day meeting in Washington, the focus will therefore be on evaluating this first phase of the fight against the armed group, which involved awareness raising, planning, coordination and intelligence sharing.

The next step in the Conops plan is targeted operations against the FDLR, the gradual lifting of Rwanda's so-called “defensive measures”, and an end to ad hoc cross-border actions.

Restoring trust

Tensions have been simmering since the June peace deal. Speaking at the UN General Assembly in September, Rwanda's foreign minister Olivier Nduhungirehe accused Kinshasa of dragging its feet and undermining the agreement by “militarising” the region.

He criticised the DRC for deploying combat aircraft, hiring mercenaries and maintaining alleged ties with the FDLR – actions he described as incompatible with the spirit of the Washington accord.

His main concern, however, lies with the Wazalendo – local self-defence groups supporting the Congolese army. Kigali views them as dangerous militias whose methods evoke memories of Rwanda's 1994 genocide.

The minister called for a “robust response” before “it's too late".

Congo and M23 rebels agree to form ceasefire monitoring body

Kinshasa, for its part, stands by its collaboration with the Wazalendo, describing them as volunteers defending remote communities from the M23 rebel movement – a group widely seen by the DRC as enjoying Rwandan backing.

In many eastern villages, officials say, these local fighters are the only ones preventing M23's further advance.

Both sides have agreed, in principle, that neutralising the FDLR and restoring cross-border trust are essential steps towards lasting peace in eastern Congo.

The two days of discussions will test whether Kinshasa and Kigali can turn commitments into coordinated action.

This article has been adapted from the original version in French.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

48 minutes ago

Ghana Christian University College accreditation revoked Ghana Christian University College accreditation revoked

59 minutes ago

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin 'MPs deserve annual leave; our families are destroyed due to lack of time' — Spe...

1 hour ago

Former President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Sam Okudzeto Those who argued about Torkornoo traveling with her husband were all 'stupid' — ...

2 hours ago

Bagbin swears in two new NDC MPs for Akwatia and Tamale Central Bagbin swears in two new NDC MPs for Akwatia and Tamale Central

2 hours ago

Five arrested over Asemkor killing in Western Region Five arrested over Asemkor killing in Western Region

2 hours ago

President Mahama cuts sod for dualisation of Cape Coast-Takoradi Highway President Mahama cuts sod for dualisation of Cape Coast-Takoradi Highway

2 hours ago

Speaker Bagbin refers Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s nomination as Chief Justice to appointments committee Speaker Bagbin refers Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s nomination as Chief Justice to app...

2 hours ago

Police gun down notorious armed robber ‘Cross’ in Offinso Operation Police gun down notorious armed robber ‘Cross’ in Offinso Operation

3 hours ago

Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe NHIA condemns shooting incident at Garu district office, pledges support for vic...

3 hours ago

Asantehenes guidance crucial to my success as Speaker of Parliament - Alban Bagbin Asantehene's guidance crucial to my success as Speaker of Parliament - Alban Bag...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line