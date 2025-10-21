ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Police investigates Asuakwaa fire disaster in Sunyani

  Tue, 21 Oct 2025
Disaster Police investigates Asuakwaa fire disaster in Sunyani
TUE, 21 OCT 2025

The Bono Regional Police Command is investigating the cause of a fire outbreak that burnt a couple to death at Asuakwaa, a suburb of Sunyani, on Sunday October 19.

The police have since retrieved the charred bodies, identified as Nana Ameyaw Ampofo, 65 years and Grace Adu Boafoawaa, 49 years, and deposited them at the Sunyani Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

A statement issued and signed by the Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Police Command, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), confirmed the incident happened Sunday October 19, 2025.

It said the police received a distress call about the fire outbreak and proceeded to the scene, indicating that when the police got there, some personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were already working hard to extinguish the fire.

A crime scene management team assessed the area and found that the entire building and its contents had been destroyed by the fire.

The statement said the charred bodies of the couple were recovered from the kitchen area and a Toyota Highlander and a Pickup vehicle parked in the house partially damaged.

It added that the command was working closely with the GNFS to ascertain the cause of the fire and assured the public that the outcome of the investigations would be made public when it is ready.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

26 seconds ago

Ghana Christian University College accreditation revoked Ghana Christian University College accreditation revoked

11 minutes ago

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin 'MPs deserve annual leave; our families are destroyed due to lack of time' — Spe...

20 minutes ago

Former President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Sam Okudzeto Those who argued about Torkornoo traveling with her husband were all 'stupid' — ...

1 hour ago

Bagbin swears in two new NDC MPs for Akwatia and Tamale Central Bagbin swears in two new NDC MPs for Akwatia and Tamale Central

1 hour ago

President Mahama cuts sod for dualisation of Cape Coast-Takoradi Highway President Mahama cuts sod for dualisation of Cape Coast-Takoradi Highway

1 hour ago

Speaker Bagbin refers Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s nomination as Chief Justice to appointments committee Speaker Bagbin refers Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s nomination as Chief Justice to app...

1 hour ago

Police gun down notorious armed robber ‘Cross’ in Offinso Operation Police gun down notorious armed robber ‘Cross’ in Offinso Operation

2 hours ago

Asantehenes guidance crucial to my success as Speaker of Parliament - Alban Bagbin Asantehene's guidance crucial to my success as Speaker of Parliament - Alban Bag...

3 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin NPP Minority will be the Majority caucus in 2028 — Afenyo-Markin

3 hours ago

MP for Assin South Reverend John Ntim Fordjour 2024 election results would’ve been different if Akufo-Addo had signed anti-gay ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line