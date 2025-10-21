Police investigates Asuakwaa fire disaster in Sunyani

The Bono Regional Police Command is investigating the cause of a fire outbreak that burnt a couple to death at Asuakwaa, a suburb of Sunyani, on Sunday October 19.

The police have since retrieved the charred bodies, identified as Nana Ameyaw Ampofo, 65 years and Grace Adu Boafoawaa, 49 years, and deposited them at the Sunyani Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

A statement issued and signed by the Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Police Command, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), confirmed the incident happened Sunday October 19, 2025.

It said the police received a distress call about the fire outbreak and proceeded to the scene, indicating that when the police got there, some personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were already working hard to extinguish the fire.

A crime scene management team assessed the area and found that the entire building and its contents had been destroyed by the fire.

The statement said the charred bodies of the couple were recovered from the kitchen area and a Toyota Highlander and a Pickup vehicle parked in the house partially damaged.

It added that the command was working closely with the GNFS to ascertain the cause of the fire and assured the public that the outcome of the investigations would be made public when it is ready.

GNA