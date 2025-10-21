Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s Second Coming Bid, a Good or Bad Omen?

Not long ago, rooting for former President Ebele Jonathan, second coming rumours were heavily spread about a potential return to power for former President Goodluck Jonathan, with a possible alliance from opposition parties to support his bid for the 2027 presidential election.

Is it a good or bad omen? Jonathan since, he left the saddle of power in 2015, the handling of the nation economy is at the lowest ebb and putting the masses or electorates populace in continues abject and unbated simultaneous attack by rat-tags criminal elements had causes huge insecurity.

The so-called political class and big-wigs of Northern politics sudden turn-about in urging and calling former President Jonathan’s to contest is worrisome and not in good faith, but in their own political gains.

I am surprised, alarming and insincere that Northern politicians, who opposed and worked against him in 2015, are now suddenly urging Jonathan to contest.

The motives of these critics or groups are for personal political gain, not for the good of the country. It is seen as hypocritical for these same individuals, who previously called him weak, an opportunist and unfit to rule from his Ijaw tribe, the major tribe in the oil rich Niger Delta region, the home of the mainstay of our nation’s economy, now advocate for his return.

I repeat, these are the same members of personality of cult that worked against him in 2015 that brought the present ruinous ruling party into power. It is laughable.

I suggest that a good General know when to step-aside and my appeal he should not be deceived by the failed politicians. I hope, he shall not play into the gallery. There primary goal is to unseat the ruling party, and they are the same crops of the failed politicians, were, in fact, there existence to stir up antagonism, crisis towards the present government.

For the benefits of all, it is not a good reason that urging former president Jonathan to contest, that is what people of the country want at this moment? But defining what the failed politicians went may be more difficult than defining what they fear. It is simple, power must change hands for their selfish gains and opposition priorities are wrong. It could lead to actual violence due to upset election victory.

The problem is not how many Jonathan’s come in, onboard but we must patriotic first tackle the twin evils of corruption and regional politics, has over the years slow the developmental space of our nation’s economy and caused instability in the larger level.

My advice to him is to play cool now, not in a hurry to contest.

These critics of former President Jonathan has canvassed for is return, that he has the legitimacy to rule as the coming messiah or the saviour.

The greatest worry for Nigerians in the present dispensation is, without doubt, poverty, hunger, violence crimes everywhere. It is time for us to plan how to address the issued involved, because Nigeria is immensely rich in natural and human resources, these huge resources however, could be used to raise the living standard of the people who are currently swimming in abject poverty, but to achieve this goal, we must first tackle the twin evil of corruption and ethnicity

The truth is that the political leadership are not prepared to provide good governance to the people.

The definition description of Democracy by Abraham Lincon as a “government of the people, by the people, for the people” and in Nigeria and elsewhere around the world, the definition of democracy is too much in the hands of a few political leaders and one of the dangers to the existence of Nigeria.

My question is “have they served the masses the dividend of democracy?” No and have we as nation advanced our democracy reputation, big no! because uncoordinated politicians lack integrity and powerful individuals often organize themselves over the state affairs, a Western-styled democracy been practiced here cannot flourish in this setting.

It is doubtful that the agitators for the return of former President Jonathan are acting in good faith for the general populace or for lasting democracy and the welfare of the Nigerian, given the contentious nature of such a potential comeback to the political scene.

For free and fair elections, there must be no political interference by who’s who, ethnic bigotry, nepotism, electoral violence and prospective voters should not involve in dirty game, no room for rigging.

Since, 2015 the government has been likened to a condemned and dilapidated house waiting for demolition and so a new building can be raised. The government has acted on the belief that they should use all they have and this period in Nigeria politics will be remembered as an era unlike any other.

Jonathan was a man with a mission. He tried to make life less frustrating for the suffering Nigerian people of the countryside. He was later voted out in connivance with a clique of politically ruinous leaders.

Jonathan’s governance is exceptional and developmental to the growth of the nation’s economy when he was President, far better than his successors. It is now they know what success is, the democratic approach adopted during his years in office. The fact that many of the electorates will be happy if he genuinely returns to power, the records seem to back him up of his democratic style.

In the months leading up to Nigeria’s 2027 general election, the electorates will vote credible candidates of their choice and hold them to account for their stewardship.

My humble appeal is, that first and foremost, they should allow him, if voted into power, to steer the government without interference. It is an open secret that Jonathan is well-liked by the ordinary citizens because of dividend of democracy people enjoyed during his governance correct sentence.

It is important to note that in the review of the political and social climate for me, the conditions for good governance as waned after Jonathan's.

I urged all patriotic citizens of our beloved nation to refrain from any act which may like to undermine national security.

Furthermore, every Nigerian without exception what we needs is a revolution not necessarily be bloody to effect a change, patriotic turn from a bad direction to a positive political approach for the betterment of the society.

Jinbobaraye Karibo-Nelson, JP, PMECRMI,SCIPM, CPSS, is a Social Commentator, freelance writer, and Security Analyst, an Alumnus of University of Port Harcourt, a registered member of many professional organizations such as, Fellow of Emergency, Crisis and Risk Management Institute of Nigeria, Senior Member Chartered Institute of Public Management Nigeria, Nigerian Legion, International NGO Safety and Security Association (INSSA), United States Institute of Peace (USIP). He also, an Elder of Ijaw Youth Council Eastern Zone, Elder (Warisenibo) of Obuoforibo Chieftaincy War Canoe House in Ogu Kingdom and member of Wakirike National Congress (WNC) in Rivers State, Nigeria.

