Speaker Bagbin refers Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s nomination as Chief Justice to appointments committee

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has officially referred President John Dramani Mahama’s nomination of Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie for the position of Chief Justice to the Appointments Committee for vetting and recommendation.

The referral followed the Speaker’s reading of a letter from the President dated October 14, 2025, which formally submitted Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s name to Parliament for approval in line with Article 144(1) of the 1992 Constitution.

In the letter, President Mahama explained that the nomination was made after due consultations with the Council of State, describing Justice Baffoe-Bonnie as a jurist of exceptional integrity, sound judgment, and unwavering dedication to the rule of law.

“I have the honour to respectfully submit, for the approval of Parliament, the nomination of Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana,” the Speaker quoted from the President’s correspondence during the opening of the Third Meeting of the First Session of the Ninth Parliament.

The President praised Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s distinguished service on the Supreme Court, noting his professionalism, fairness, and commitment to justice. He added that the nominee possesses the leadership and administrative competence needed to strengthen the Judiciary and advance Ghana’s ongoing e-justice reforms.

Attached to the President’s letter were Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s curriculum vitae and supporting documents to aid the vetting process. The President further expressed optimism that Parliament would expedite the approval process to ensure continuity in judicial leadership.

In referring the nomination, Speaker Bagbin directed the Appointments Committee to conduct a public hearing and present its report to the House for consideration. He also encouraged members to approach the process with objectivity and diligence, emphasizing that although he may participate in the proceedings, he would not vote.

“We trust that this process will be carried out in accordance with the laws of our country. At the end of the day, our duty is to assist His Excellency the President in ensuring that public confidence in the Judiciary and the arms of government is strengthened,” the Speaker stated.