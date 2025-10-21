ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Speaker Bagbin refers Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s nomination as Chief Justice to appointments committee

  Tue, 21 Oct 2025
Parliament Speaker Bagbin refers Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s nomination as Chief Justice to appointments committee
TUE, 21 OCT 2025

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has officially referred President John Dramani Mahama’s nomination of Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie for the position of Chief Justice to the Appointments Committee for vetting and recommendation.

The referral followed the Speaker’s reading of a letter from the President dated October 14, 2025, which formally submitted Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s name to Parliament for approval in line with Article 144(1) of the 1992 Constitution.

In the letter, President Mahama explained that the nomination was made after due consultations with the Council of State, describing Justice Baffoe-Bonnie as a jurist of exceptional integrity, sound judgment, and unwavering dedication to the rule of law.

“I have the honour to respectfully submit, for the approval of Parliament, the nomination of Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana,” the Speaker quoted from the President’s correspondence during the opening of the Third Meeting of the First Session of the Ninth Parliament.

The President praised Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s distinguished service on the Supreme Court, noting his professionalism, fairness, and commitment to justice. He added that the nominee possesses the leadership and administrative competence needed to strengthen the Judiciary and advance Ghana’s ongoing e-justice reforms.

Attached to the President’s letter were Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s curriculum vitae and supporting documents to aid the vetting process. The President further expressed optimism that Parliament would expedite the approval process to ensure continuity in judicial leadership.

In referring the nomination, Speaker Bagbin directed the Appointments Committee to conduct a public hearing and present its report to the House for consideration. He also encouraged members to approach the process with objectivity and diligence, emphasizing that although he may participate in the proceedings, he would not vote.

“We trust that this process will be carried out in accordance with the laws of our country. At the end of the day, our duty is to assist His Excellency the President in ensuring that public confidence in the Judiciary and the arms of government is strengthened,” the Speaker stated.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

20 seconds ago

Ghana Christian University College accreditation revoked Ghana Christian University College accreditation revoked

11 minutes ago

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin 'MPs deserve annual leave; our families are destroyed due to lack of time' — Spe...

20 minutes ago

Former President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Sam Okudzeto Those who argued about Torkornoo traveling with her husband were all 'stupid' — ...

1 hour ago

Bagbin swears in two new NDC MPs for Akwatia and Tamale Central Bagbin swears in two new NDC MPs for Akwatia and Tamale Central

1 hour ago

Five arrested over Asemkor killing in Western Region Five arrested over Asemkor killing in Western Region

1 hour ago

Speaker Bagbin refers Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s nomination as Chief Justice to appointments committee Speaker Bagbin refers Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s nomination as Chief Justice to app...

1 hour ago

Police gun down notorious armed robber ‘Cross’ in Offinso Operation Police gun down notorious armed robber ‘Cross’ in Offinso Operation

2 hours ago

Asantehenes guidance crucial to my success as Speaker of Parliament - Alban Bagbin Asantehene's guidance crucial to my success as Speaker of Parliament - Alban Bag...

3 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin NPP Minority will be the Majority caucus in 2028 — Afenyo-Markin

3 hours ago

MP for Assin South Reverend John Ntim Fordjour 2024 election results would’ve been different if Akufo-Addo had signed anti-gay ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line