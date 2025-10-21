Bagbin swears in two new NDC MPs for Akwatia and Tamale Central

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has sworn in Mr. Bernard Bediako Baidoo and Prof. Alidu Seidu as Members of Parliament for the Akwatia and Tamale Central constituencies, respectively.

The swearing-in ceremony, held during Tuesday’s parliamentary sitting, followed successful by-elections conducted in both constituencies.

Mr. Bernard Bediako Baidoo, representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was elected to fill the Akwatia seat left vacant after the passing of the late Ernest Yaw Kumi. He won the by-election with 18,199 votes in what observers described as a highly competitive contest.

In the Tamale Central constituency, Prof. Alidu Seidu was elected unopposed, succeeding the late Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, who lost his life along with seven others in a tragic helicopter crash on August 6, 2025.

Administering the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office, Speaker Bagbin congratulated the two new lawmakers and reminded them of the weight of responsibility that comes with their positions. He urged them to serve their constituents and the nation with integrity, humility, and accountability.

“The people have entrusted you with their mandate. It is your duty to represent them faithfully and uphold the dignity and credibility of this House,” he said.

With the induction of Mr. Bediako Baidoo and Prof. Seidu, the National Democratic Congress now holds 185 seats in Parliament, further strengthening its majority in the House.