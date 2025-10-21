ModernGhana logo
Five arrested over Asemkor killing in Western Region

  Tue, 21 Oct 2025
TUE, 21 OCT 2025

The Western Regional Police Command has arrested five suspects in connection with a brutal murder stemming from a chieftaincy dispute at Asemkor in the Agona Nkwanta District of the Western Region.

The incident, which occurred on October 6, 2025, resulted in the death of 40-year-old John Abban, a brother to the chiefs of Butre and Asemkor. His killing is believed to be linked to ongoing tensions over traditional leadership succession in the area.

A police statement issued on October 21, 2025, revealed that three suspects — Kennedy Abor, also known as Abongo (30), Kojo Attah Panyi (20), and Joseph Basses (30) — were first arrested at their hideout in Funko on October 15 after a sustained intelligence-led operation by the Regional Police Intelligence Directorate.

Following further investigations, two key suspects — Abraham Cudjoe, alias Yalle (39), and Ekow Painstil (45) — were apprehended at Afuaman Ayigbe Town in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region on October 21 in a coordinated joint operation between the Western and Accra Regional Police Intelligence units.

The five suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations, while security has been tightened in Asemkor and surrounding communities to prevent possible reprisal attacks.

Police say investigations are ongoing to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the killing and to ensure that all individuals involved are brought to justice.

