President Mahama cuts sod for dualisation of Cape Coast-Takoradi Highway

President John Dramani Mahama has officially cut the sod for the dualisation of the 73.6-kilometre Cape Coast–Takoradi highway, a major section of the National Route 1 and a vital link in the Trans–West African Highway network.

The project, which is expected to be completed within two years, forms part of the government’s Big Push roads initiative aimed at modernising key national highways to enhance trade, connectivity, and safety.

The upgraded dual carriageway will include nine interchanges, ten bridges, fifteen pedestrian footbridges, and twenty kilometres of service roads. It will also feature rest stops and axle load stations to improve traffic efficiency and safety.

Construction has been divided into three segments, covering the stretch from Cape Coast to Kissi, from Kissi to Daboase, and from Daboase to the Takoradi Airport Roundabout.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony at Assorko Essaman in the Shama District on Tuesday, October 21, after inspecting the Western Regional Hospital at Apemenyim, President Mahama described the project as a significant milestone in Ghana’s infrastructure development.

He said the Cape Coast–Takoradi road, one of the country’s busiest and most economically important routes, had deteriorated over the years, contributing to frequent accidents and delays.

According to him, the dualisation will not only improve safety and reduce travel time but also boost trade and economic activities along the western corridor, which serves as a vital trade route between Ghana and other West African countries.

President Mahama reaffirmed his government’s commitment to improving the nation’s road network to ensure safer, faster, and more efficient transportation systems that support economic growth and national development.