Empowering action to protect the Ozone layer

The ozone layer is a fragile, invisible shield in the stratosphere – 10 to 50 km above earth – that protects all living thing from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Decades of human activities, including the production and use of ozone-depleting substances like Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), halons, and other harmful chemicals were causing significant thinning of this life-saving barrier. However, global action under the Montreal Protocol has led to a steady recovery.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), every 1% decrease in ozone concentration leads to a 2% increase in UV radiation, raising the risks of skin cancer, cataracts, and also negatively impacting agricultural yields. While global action under the Montreal Protocol has successfully phased out over 99% of ozone-depleting substances (ODS), experts warn that careless human practices and poor appliance management continue to threaten progress, particularly in developing countries.

In Ghana, the situation is no different. The widespread use of outdated cooling systems, poor disposal of old and unused refrigerators, and non-compliant aerosols contributes to the slow, invisible damage to the ozone layer. It’s a global crisis that begins in our homes, offices, and markets which demands urgent awareness.

As part of effort to protect the ozone layer, the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Ghana, has began the 2025 nationwide sensitization campaign to engage key stakeholders, including students; school authorities; public officials; refrigerants, appliance and scrap dealers; and community leaders in a collective effort to promote ozone-friendly practices and raise awareness about the importance of protecting the ozone layer. This sensitization exercise which took place in Ahafo, Western, Central, Volta and Oti regions, is part of activities to mark World Ozone Day 2025, under the theme “40 Years of Protecting the Ozone Layer: From Science to Global Action”.

At Aburaman Senior High School (SHS) in the Central Region of Ghana, where one of the sensitization sessions took place, it was their first time that many of the student participants were learning how their everyday choices and actions impact the planet.

Dr. Isaac Ignatius Yankey, Headmaster of Aburaman SHS, expressed gratitude for the initiative, noting its lasting impact on young minds:

“We are grateful to UNDP and EPA for choosing Aburaman Senior High School for this important ozone sensitization initiative. I believe strongly that our students and the entire school will value the opportunity to learn about the importance of protecting the ozone layer and become active participants in safeguarding our planet for future generations.”

For students like Blesseth Eshun, the campaign was an eye-opener stating that: “Today, I learnt the significant impact of our daily actions on the ozone layer. I had no idea that something as simple as using certain sprays or appliances could contribute to ozone depletion. This sensitisation has enlightened me on the importance of making conscious choices to protect our planet, and I’m committed to spreading awareness and being part of the solution.”

Beyond targeting students and the formal sector, the sensitization efforts also extended to informal sectors such as scrap dealers. A group that plays a crucial yet often overlooked role in waste management. Scrap dealers handle large volumes of discarded appliances and materials, making their practices central to efforts in reducing ozone-depleting emissions. By equipping them with knowledge on safe waste handling and responsible recycling, Ghana moves a step closer to achieving its environmental and sustainability goals.

In one such engagement held in Cape Coast, Dr. Abdul Razak Saeed, Head of Environment and Climate at UNDP Ghana, highlighted the vital role scrap dealers play in Ghana’s environmental sustainability, stating that: “Scrap dealers are a key stakeholder group that need to remain engaged in Ghana’s efforts to protect the ozone layer. As a constituency that manages waste, their adoption of sustainable practices can protect lives, preserve our planet, and safeguard the health of our ecosystem. We encourage scrap dealers to be dedicated to safeguarding the ozone layer for our common future”.

For many participants, the sensitization offered new knowledge. Sumaila Issah, one of the scrap dealers, shared how the workshop transformed his understanding of their contribution to environmental protection:

“Through this programme, I have gained knowledge on safely handling and disposing of ozone-depleting substances. I am now equipped to ensure these harmful gases don’t end up in the atmosphere, which will contribute to a healthier environment.”

Speaking during the World Ozone Day sensitization workshop, Mr. Shine Fiagome, Western Regional Director of EPA Ghana, reiterated the importance of individual and collective responsibility:

“The celebration serves as a vital reminder of how everyday human activities continue to harm the ozone layer. By being more compliant and mindful in the use of electrical appliances, and by choosing energy-efficient and ozone-friendly options, we can help reduce ozone depletion and protect our health and environment for generations to come.”

Across the various sessions, participants were taken through engaging discussions and demonstrations on issues such as the causes and effects of ozone depletion, the role of the Montreal Protocol, safe refrigerant management, climate-smart cooling practices, and the health and environmental impacts of UV radiation. The sensitization also emphasized the importance of personal responsibility, encouraging participants to adopt ozone-friendly products, ensure proper disposal of old appliances, and support national efforts to transition toward sustainable cooling solutions.

As Ghana joins the world in marking four decades of global action under the Montreal Protocol, this nationwide campaign serves as a key action in creating awareness in protecting the ozone. Through partnerships, education, and awareness creation, UNDP and EPA Ghana are helping communities understand that each responsible choice no matter how small brings the world one step closer to protect the Ozone for even for future generations.