Otumfuo donates symbolic Kente cloths to parliament to promote wisdom, unity

By John Antwi-Boasiako II Contributor
WED, 22 OCT 2025

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has made a historic cultural gesture by presenting two iconic Kente cloths to Ghana’s Parliament, symbolising wisdom, unity, and national identity.

The cloths — Adwinie si Adwinie so and Fatia Fata Nkrumah — are celebrated not only for their artistic brilliance but also for their profound symbolism rooted in Asante culture and African solidarity.

Adwinie si Adwinie so, meaning “Design upon Design” or “Wisdom upon Wisdom,” reflects the creativity, intelligence, and careful craftsmanship that define the artistry of Kente weaving. According to Asante cultural expert and journalist Kwame Agyenim Boateng of OTEC FM, the name signifies the thoughtful process and mastery required to create a design that embodies both beauty and purpose.

The second cloth, Fatia Fata Nkrumah, honours the historic union between Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and his Egyptian wife, Fathia Nkrumah. Woven in Bonwire, the birthplace of Kente, this design represents the spirit of unity between Africa and the Arab world, symbolising cross-continental cooperation and shared destiny.

By presenting these cloths to Parliament, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II delivers a message of wisdom and unity to Ghana’s lawmakers. The gesture is a call for thoughtful leadership, collaboration, and the preservation of Ghana’s cultural identity within national governance.

The display of these Kente cloths in Parliament serves as a reminder of the enduring values of the Asante Kingdom and Ghana’s broader heritage — wisdom in decision-making, unity in purpose, and pride in cultural excellence.

