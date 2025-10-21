ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NHIA condemns shooting incident at Garu district office, pledges support for victims

Social News Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe
TUE, 21 OCT 2025
Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has expressed deep sorrow and condemnation following a fatal shooting incident at its District Office in Garu, Upper East Region, on Monday, October 20, 2025.

In a statement signed by its Chief Executive, Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe, the NHIA said it received the news “with deep shock and sadness.”

According to the Upper East Regional Police Command, four people lost their lives while five others sustained injuries when unidentified gunmen on motorbikes attacked the NHIA office and its surroundings, firing indiscriminately.

The Authority described the act as “unfortunate and tragic,” extending heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and injured. “We are profoundly saddened that such an incident occurred at a facility dedicated to serving the healthcare needs of the public,” the statement said.

The NHIA noted that it is working closely with the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of what it called a “heinous act” are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice. A management team has also been dispatched to Garu to support bereaved families, the injured, and affected staff.

In response to the incident, the Authority announced that it is reviewing security measures across all its regional and district offices to enhance the protection of staff and property nationwide.

The NHIA called for calm among staff and the general public as investigations continue, assuring that the safety and wellbeing of staff and clients remain a top priority.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, the injured, and all those affected by this tragic event. May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace,” the statement concluded.

1021202572950-rvmypdb553-img-20251021-wa0097

Eric Joe Ayivi
Eric Joe Ayivi

News ContributorPage: eric-joe-ayivi

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

22 minutes ago

Bagbin swears in two new NDC MPs for Akwatia and Tamale Central Bagbin swears in two new NDC MPs for Akwatia and Tamale Central

22 minutes ago

Five arrested over Asemkor killing in Western Region Five arrested over Asemkor killing in Western Region

22 minutes ago

President Mahama cuts sod for dualisation of Cape Coast-Takoradi Highway President Mahama cuts sod for dualisation of Cape Coast-Takoradi Highway

50 minutes ago

Speaker Bagbin refers Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s nomination as Chief Justice to appointments committee Speaker Bagbin refers Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s nomination as Chief Justice to app...

51 minutes ago

Police gun down notorious armed robber ‘Cross’ in Offinso Operation Police gun down notorious armed robber ‘Cross’ in Offinso Operation

2 hours ago

Asantehenes guidance crucial to my success as Speaker of Parliament - Alban Bagbin Asantehene's guidance crucial to my success as Speaker of Parliament - Alban Bag...

3 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin NPP Minority will be the Majority caucus in 2028 — Afenyo-Markin

3 hours ago

MP for Assin South Reverend John Ntim Fordjour 2024 election results would’ve been different if Akufo-Addo had signed anti-gay ...

4 hours ago

Madagascars president names civilian PM after military takeover Madagascar's president names civilian PM after military takeover

4 hours ago

MPs are also victims, not instigators of conflicts — Deputy Communications Minister MPs are also victims, not instigators of conflicts — Deputy Communications Minis...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line