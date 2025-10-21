NHIA condemns shooting incident at Garu district office, pledges support for victims

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has expressed deep sorrow and condemnation following a fatal shooting incident at its District Office in Garu, Upper East Region, on Monday, October 20, 2025.

In a statement signed by its Chief Executive, Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe, the NHIA said it received the news “with deep shock and sadness.”

According to the Upper East Regional Police Command, four people lost their lives while five others sustained injuries when unidentified gunmen on motorbikes attacked the NHIA office and its surroundings, firing indiscriminately.

The Authority described the act as “unfortunate and tragic,” extending heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and injured. “We are profoundly saddened that such an incident occurred at a facility dedicated to serving the healthcare needs of the public,” the statement said.

The NHIA noted that it is working closely with the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of what it called a “heinous act” are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice. A management team has also been dispatched to Garu to support bereaved families, the injured, and affected staff.

In response to the incident, the Authority announced that it is reviewing security measures across all its regional and district offices to enhance the protection of staff and property nationwide.

The NHIA called for calm among staff and the general public as investigations continue, assuring that the safety and wellbeing of staff and clients remain a top priority.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, the injured, and all those affected by this tragic event. May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace,” the statement concluded.