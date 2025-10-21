ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PRINPAG strengthens partnership with NACOC to support national efforts against drug abuse and illicit trafficking

  Tue, 21 Oct 2025
Social News PRINPAG strengthens partnership with NACOC
TUE, 21 OCT 2025
PRINPAG strengthens partnership with NACOC

The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has begun a renewed partnership with the Narcotic Control Commission (NACOC) to enhance media collaboration in the national campaign against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

On Monday, October 20, 2025, executives of PRINPAG paid a courtesy call on the Director-General of NACOC, Brigadier-General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, to explore avenues for closer cooperation between the media and the Commission.

Brigadier-General Mantey commended PRINPAG for its readiness to work with the Commission in addressing the growing threat of drug abuse, particularly among Ghanaian youth.

“We acknowledge your work as the media and your contributions to the fight against drug use in Ghana. We appreciate your readiness to collaborate with us. Drug use among the youth is eroding the country’s future, and we must work together to tackle this challenge head-on.”

He expressed concern over the increasing use of synthetic drugs and highlighted the role of irresponsible parenting and social media influence in worsening the problem. The Director-General assured that under his leadership, NACOC would continue to enforce the law strictly, regardless of social status, and called for strong media participation in public education campaigns.

Brig Gen Mantey also announced that NACOC, in collaboration with the Ghana Standards Authority, will soon roll out training and public education sessions for journalists on the new cannabis regulations currently before Parliament. These sessions will help enhance the media’s understanding of the legal framework and promote accurate, responsible reporting on narcotics-related matters.

Speaking on behalf of PRINPAG, President Mr. David Tamakloe reaffirmed the Association’s commitment to supporting NACOC through impactful journalism and nationwide sensitization.

“As editors and news publishers, we are the eyes and ears of the public. We see what is happening on the streets regarding drug use and trade, and we are equally concerned. We believe this collaboration will help us better understand the issues and report more effectively on them,” Mr. Tamakloe stated.

He further noted that PRINPAG members would benefit from capacity-building programmes to strengthen their knowledge of narcotics and public health issues, adding that support from NACOC in this regard would be highly valuable.

The Public Affairs Officer of NACOC, Nana Osei Nkwantabisa I, assured PRINPAG of the Commission’s commitment to building a stronger and more structured working relationship with the media to ensure smooth collaboration on future initiatives.

Both PRINPAG and NACOC agreed to deepen engagement and explore practical ways to promote national awareness, transparency, and responsible journalism in the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Source: PRINPAG National Secretariat

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Madagascars president names civilian PM after military takeover Madagascar's president names civilian PM after military takeover

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: ‘I’m committed to clean and issue-based campaign’ — Bryan Acheampong NPP flagbearer race: ‘I’m committed to clean and issue-based campaign’ — Bryan A...

2 hours ago

Sam George, Ntim Fordjour and 8 other MPs reintroduce anti-gay bill in Parliament Sam George, Ntim Fordjour and 8 other MPs reintroduce anti-gay bill in Parliamen...

2 hours ago

Bono East: Government imposes curfew on Gulumpe, nearby towns over chieftaincy tensions Bono East: Government imposes curfew on Gulumpe, nearby towns over chieftaincy t...

2 hours ago

Deputy General Secretary of the United Party, Nana Yaw Sarpong Ofori-Atta’s case a test of Ghana’s commitment to equal justice — UP's Nana Yaw ...

2 hours ago

Deputy General Secretary of the United Party, Nana Yaw Sarpong Kissi Agyebeng’s relationship with Ofori-Atta family hindering corruption probe ...

2 hours ago

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta INTERPOL Red Notice has restricted Ofori-Atta’s international movement — OSP

2 hours ago

Politicisation could make Ofori-Atta’s extradition process difficult — OSP Politicisation could make Ofori-Atta’s extradition process difficult — OSP

2 hours ago

Conduct your campaigns in a healthy, issue-based manner — Akufo-Addo to NPP aspirants Conduct your campaigns in a healthy, issue-based manner — Akufo-Addo to NPP aspi...

2 hours ago

MPs are also victims, not instigators of conflicts — Deputy Communications Minister MPs are also victims, not instigators of conflicts — Deputy Communications Minis...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line