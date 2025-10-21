PRINPAG strengthens partnership with NACOC to support national efforts against drug abuse and illicit trafficking

The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has begun a renewed partnership with the Narcotic Control Commission (NACOC) to enhance media collaboration in the national campaign against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

On Monday, October 20, 2025, executives of PRINPAG paid a courtesy call on the Director-General of NACOC, Brigadier-General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, to explore avenues for closer cooperation between the media and the Commission.

Brigadier-General Mantey commended PRINPAG for its readiness to work with the Commission in addressing the growing threat of drug abuse, particularly among Ghanaian youth.

“We acknowledge your work as the media and your contributions to the fight against drug use in Ghana. We appreciate your readiness to collaborate with us. Drug use among the youth is eroding the country’s future, and we must work together to tackle this challenge head-on.”

He expressed concern over the increasing use of synthetic drugs and highlighted the role of irresponsible parenting and social media influence in worsening the problem. The Director-General assured that under his leadership, NACOC would continue to enforce the law strictly, regardless of social status, and called for strong media participation in public education campaigns.

Brig Gen Mantey also announced that NACOC, in collaboration with the Ghana Standards Authority, will soon roll out training and public education sessions for journalists on the new cannabis regulations currently before Parliament. These sessions will help enhance the media’s understanding of the legal framework and promote accurate, responsible reporting on narcotics-related matters.

Speaking on behalf of PRINPAG, President Mr. David Tamakloe reaffirmed the Association’s commitment to supporting NACOC through impactful journalism and nationwide sensitization.

“As editors and news publishers, we are the eyes and ears of the public. We see what is happening on the streets regarding drug use and trade, and we are equally concerned. We believe this collaboration will help us better understand the issues and report more effectively on them,” Mr. Tamakloe stated.

He further noted that PRINPAG members would benefit from capacity-building programmes to strengthen their knowledge of narcotics and public health issues, adding that support from NACOC in this regard would be highly valuable.

The Public Affairs Officer of NACOC, Nana Osei Nkwantabisa I, assured PRINPAG of the Commission’s commitment to building a stronger and more structured working relationship with the media to ensure smooth collaboration on future initiatives.

Both PRINPAG and NACOC agreed to deepen engagement and explore practical ways to promote national awareness, transparency, and responsible journalism in the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Source: PRINPAG National Secretariat