Police investigate killing of four people in Garu by unknown gunmen

The Upper East Regional Police Command has launched an investigation into the sporadic shooting incident that occurred in the Garu township on Monday morning, October 20, 2025.

The shooting incident resulted in the death of four, including a staff member of the Garu District office of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the headmaster of the Garu D/A Primary School.

Five others also sustained varying degrees of injuries.

A statement signed and issued by Chief Inspector Abdul Rahman Sumaila of the Public Affairs Unit of the Police Command said the incident occurred at the Garu District office of the NHIS.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that four unidentified gunmen on two motorbikes shot people in Garu Township at the NHIS office and also fired indiscriminately, resulting in the deaths and injuries,” the statement said.

The statement indicated that some spent cartridges were retrieved from the scene for forensic examination.

The statement added that the bodies of the deceased had since been released to their families for burial while investigation continued to track down and arrest the perpetrators to face justice.

GNA