Mahama pledges completion of Western Regional Hospital in 18 months

President John Dramani Mahama has pledged that the long-delayed Western Regional Hospital Project at Apemanim in the Ahanta West District will be completed within the next 18 months.

Speaking during an inspection of the construction site, President Mahama assured residents that the project remains a top priority under his administration’s infrastructure development agenda. He said the foundation works have been completed, setting the stage for accelerated construction to ensure timely delivery.

The project, which began in 2022 under the previous administration, was only 27 percent complete when the current government took office. President Mahama said his government is determined to push the project to completion, emphasizing that access to quality healthcare should not be limited by geography.

During the visit, the Chief of Lower Dixcove, Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX, appealed to the President to fix the deplorable road network in the area, which has long hampered economic activity and access to essential services.

Responding to the appeal, President Mahama reaffirmed his government’s commitment to improving infrastructure across the Western Region as part of the “Big Push” programme. He disclosed that the Ministry of Roads and Highways has allocated GHS30 billion for the initiative, which aims to construct at least 10 kilometres of new roads annually in key towns and cities within the region.

President Mahama stressed that both the hospital and the road projects are central to his administration’s broader vision of equitable national development and improved social services. He said the completion of the hospital will not only expand healthcare access in the Western Region but also reduce pressure on existing facilities and strengthen the overall healthcare system.