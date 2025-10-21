A/R:Two arrested, weapon retrieved after armed robbery attack at Adumasa

Police in the Asante Akyem South District have arrested two suspects in connection with a violent armed robbery that took place at Adumasa in the Ashanti Region on the evening of Monday, October 20, 2025.

According to police sources, the District Commander, Superintendent Teddy Brown, received a distress call around 7:30 p.m. about a robbery in progress at the Adumasa Market. Acting swiftly, Supt. Brown, together with ASP L. J. Kanton, led a joint team comprising the Konongo Divisional Taskforce, the Formed Police Unit (FPU), and the Konongo District Patrol Team to the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that three armed men on a motorbike, armed with various weapons including an assault rifle (M47M16A2E), stormed the market and attacked a gold merchant, Mr. Ebenezer Boampong Adubofour. The robbers reportedly fired several warning shots while demanding that the victim hand over his gold and cash.

Six people sustained gunshot wounds during the attack. They have been identified as Deborah Augustina, 28, a food vendor; Alhassan Iddrisu, 29; Redford Osei Bright, 28; Ebenezer Boampong Adubofour, 35; Isaac Mensah, 36; and Shadrach Marfo, 23.

The robbers fled with an unspecified quantity of gold and cash but were pursued by some residents. During the chase, the assailants abandoned their assault rifle, four live rounds of ammunition, and a motorbike, which was later found completely burnt.

Police, with support from the Assembly Member for Adumasa, conducted a thorough search of the area, leading to the arrest of two suspects who are currently assisting with investigations. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining accomplices.

The injured victims were taken to the SDA Hospital at Nobewam and the Konongo Government Hospital, where they are reported to be in stable condition and receiving treatment.

Police have since secured the crime scene for further forensic analysis and assured residents that investigations are underway to bring all those involved to justice.