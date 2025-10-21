ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

US deportee deal: We can't allow govt to enter agreements that affects our people without parliamentary oversight — Afenyo-Markin 

  Tue, 21 Oct 2025
Politics Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin
TUE, 21 OCT 2025
Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has questioned the government’s recent agreement with the United States on the repatriation of Ghanaian deportees, insisting that such international arrangements must be subjected to parliamentary scrutiny and approval.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Afenyo-Markin expressed concern about the legality of the deal, arguing that any agreement between Ghana and another country must be brought before the legislature for ratification as required under Article 75 of the 1992 Constitution.

He warned against attempts to bypass constitutional safeguards, saying that Ghana’s sovereignty and the rights of its citizens must always be protected in all diplomatic engagements.

“We cannot allow any government to enter into agreements that affect our people without parliamentary oversight,” he declared. “Ghana’s sovereignty must always be respected.”

Afenyo-Markin also took the opportunity to contrast the performance of the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government with the current administration, pointing to what he described as significant progress under the NPP in education, industrialisation, job creation, and infrastructure.

He criticised the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) government for what he called its “slow pace” in delivering on its promises, urging President John Mahama to prioritise economic growth and employment opportunities.

Reaffirming his caucus’s role in ensuring accountability, the Minority Leader stated that their focus was on protecting the interests of Ghanaians, not on political competition.

“Our duty as the minority is to defend the people’s interest,” he said. “We will not relent in demanding transparency, fairness, and responsible leadership.”

His comments reflected a strong call for adherence to democratic principles and parliamentary oversight, underscoring the importance of checks and balances in Ghana’s governance system.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi, Alhaji Yussif Sulemana Galamsey: 'Our uneducated parents didn't destroy our environment, unfortunately ...

1 hour ago

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin US deportee deal: We can't allow govt to enter agreements that affects our peopl...

2 hours ago

Ghana Christian University College accreditation revoked Ghana Christian University College accreditation revoked

2 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin 'MPs deserve annual leave; our families are destroyed due to lack of time' — Spe...

2 hours ago

Former President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Sam Okudzeto Those who argued about Torkornoo traveling with her husband were all 'stupid' — ...

3 hours ago

Bagbin swears in two new NDC MPs for Akwatia and Tamale Central Bagbin swears in two new NDC MPs for Akwatia and Tamale Central

3 hours ago

Five arrested over Asemkor killing in Western Region Five arrested over Asemkor killing in Western Region

3 hours ago

President Mahama cuts sod for dualisation of Cape Coast-Takoradi Highway President Mahama cuts sod for dualisation of Cape Coast-Takoradi Highway

3 hours ago

Speaker Bagbin refers Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s nomination as Chief Justice to appointments committee Speaker Bagbin refers Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s nomination as Chief Justice to app...

3 hours ago

Police gun down notorious armed robber ‘Cross’ in Offinso Operation Police gun down notorious armed robber ‘Cross’ in Offinso Operation

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line