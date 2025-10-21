US deportee deal: We can't allow govt to enter agreements that affects our people without parliamentary oversight — Afenyo-Markin 

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has questioned the government’s recent agreement with the United States on the repatriation of Ghanaian deportees, insisting that such international arrangements must be subjected to parliamentary scrutiny and approval.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Afenyo-Markin expressed concern about the legality of the deal, arguing that any agreement between Ghana and another country must be brought before the legislature for ratification as required under Article 75 of the 1992 Constitution.

He warned against attempts to bypass constitutional safeguards, saying that Ghana’s sovereignty and the rights of its citizens must always be protected in all diplomatic engagements.

“We cannot allow any government to enter into agreements that affect our people without parliamentary oversight,” he declared. “Ghana’s sovereignty must always be respected.”

Afenyo-Markin also took the opportunity to contrast the performance of the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government with the current administration, pointing to what he described as significant progress under the NPP in education, industrialisation, job creation, and infrastructure.

He criticised the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) government for what he called its “slow pace” in delivering on its promises, urging President John Mahama to prioritise economic growth and employment opportunities.

Reaffirming his caucus’s role in ensuring accountability, the Minority Leader stated that their focus was on protecting the interests of Ghanaians, not on political competition.

“Our duty as the minority is to defend the people’s interest,” he said. “We will not relent in demanding transparency, fairness, and responsible leadership.”

His comments reflected a strong call for adherence to democratic principles and parliamentary oversight, underscoring the importance of checks and balances in Ghana’s governance system.