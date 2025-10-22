Afenyo-Markin decries threats to Ghana’s democracy, judicial independence and free speech under Mahama

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has issued a stern warning about what he described as growing threats to Ghana’s democracy, judicial independence, and freedom of expression.

Speaking passionately on the floor of Parliament, he said recent developments in the country’s governance and justice system were “deeply troubling” and posed a danger to the Rule of Law.

Afenyo-Markin criticised what he termed politically motivated arrests, pointing to the detention of Abronye DC, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which he said reflected the misuse of state power to intimidate political opponents.

“When law enforcement becomes a tool for silencing dissent or settling political scores, we endanger the very foundation of our democracy,” he warned.

The Minority Leader also questioned the independence of the judiciary, referring to a recent court ruling that he argued undermined the fundamental rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.

He denounced the justification of restrictions on speech through quotations from George Orwell’s Animal Farm and former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, describing it as “an affront to Ghana’s constitutional spirit and democratic values.”

“Our Constitution was not written to justify oppression or selective justice,” he declared. “Freedom of expression must remain sacred in a true democracy.”

Turning to the recent removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaba Sackey Torkorno, Afenyo-Markin condemned what he called a “lack of transparency and blatant disregard for constitutional procedure.”

He revealed that the Pwaman Committee responsible for investigating the matter had conducted its proceedings in secrecy and had yet to make its findings public — an approach he said violated due process and undermined public confidence.

“The opaque manner in which the chief justice was removed sets a dangerous precedent,” he said. “It undermines judicial independence and erodes confidence in the justice system.”

He, therefore, demanded that the Pwaman Committee’s full report and all related documents be released for public scrutiny, stressing that the removal of the chief justice without transparency was unconstitutional and a threat to the separation of powers enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

“We insist on transparency and accountability,” he said firmly. “The people of Ghana deserve to know the truth behind this troubling development.”

Concluding his address, Afenyo-Markin called on Parliament, civil society, and all democratic institutions to stand firm in defending the rule of law, protecting the judiciary, and safeguarding the rights and freedoms of citizens.

“This is not about party or power — it is about protecting the soul of our democracy,” he said.

His statement reflected growing concern within the minority caucus over what it perceives as the politicisation of justice and a gradual erosion of democratic principles in Ghana.