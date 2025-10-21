Galamsey: 'Our uneducated parents didn't destroy our environment, unfortunately the educated ones are' — Bole-Bamboi MP

A total of 138 newly trained Blue Water Guards have been commissioned in the Bole-Bamboi District of the Savannah Region to combat the destruction of water bodies caused by illegal mining activities, popularly known as galamsey.

The commissioning ceremonies, held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at the Ghana Minerals Commission office in Bole and the Bamboi Community Centre, were led by the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi, Alhaji Yussif Sulemana, on behalf of the government.

The initiative, introduced by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, is part of President John Dramani Mahama’s broader “Blue Water Guard” programme aimed at protecting Ghana’s rivers and streams from pollution and degradation linked to galamsey.

The recruits, all selected from communities along major rivers in the district, underwent a four-week intensive training programme in surveillance, environmental protection, boat handling, survival swimming, and basic combat operations.

Addressing the recruits, Alhaji Sulemana commended their dedication and urged them to carry out their mandate with discipline, patriotism, and honesty.

“This is a permanent job that will earn you good salaries, including SSNIT benefits. However, anyone caught taking bribes will lose their job and face severe punishment,” he cautioned.

He explained that the Blue Water Guards form a vital part of the government’s long-term plan to preserve the nation’s water resources and protect rural livelihoods.

“The Blue Water Guards are members of this very community. If we allow galamseyers to dump chemicals into our rivers, it will destroy the same water we depend on for domestic use,” he said.

The MP also announced that contractors would soon begin work on potable water systems for Bole and Bamboi, while urging residents—particularly the youth—to remain patient as the government rolls out more job creation initiatives.

In his remarks, the Deputy Manager of the Minerals Commission, Mr. Steven Agbo, praised the recruits for their discipline and commitment throughout the training period. He explained that the project was not only about law enforcement but also about empowering young people to safeguard their environment.

Tracing the origins of small-scale mining to the colonial period, Mr. Agbo noted that earlier miners operated responsibly and sustainably. He lamented that the current generation had abandoned those values, replacing them with greed and destruction.

“Our grandfathers didn’t have formal education, yet they respected the environment. Ironically, the educated generation today is destroying the very forests and rivers that sustain us,” he remarked.

He reminded the public that Ghana’s mining laws strictly prohibit mining within 100 meters of rivers and revealed that obtaining a legitimate small-scale mining license costs less than GH₵8,000 — urging prospective miners to follow the legal process instead of engaging in galamsey.

The District Chief Executive for Bole, Alhaji Abdulai Mahamood, described the initiative as a crucial intervention to protect the area’s natural resources and ensure long-term environmental sustainability.

“Our district is blessed with mineral resources both on land and in our rivers, but we must not allow greed to endanger our livelihoods. Farming and access to clean water are the backbone of our survival,” he said.

The inauguration of the Blue Water Guards marks a major milestone in Ghana’s renewed fight against illegal mining, signalling the government’s determination to protect vital water bodies and promote responsible resource management for future generations.