How Hidden Heart Crisis is Failing the Most Vulnerable

In Nigeria, millions living with disabilities are facing a deadly, overlooked crisis: hypertensive heart disease (HHD). While physical impairments are visible, the internal damage—heart failure, stroke, and diabetes—often goes undiagnosed and untreated, G.U Chukwu writes

In a small, cluttered room in a Lagos suburb, Bola Adeoye adjusts the prosthetic limb that ends just below his right knee.

The daily ritual is a familiar one, a reminder of the bus accident that changed his life a decade ago.

But it is not his disability that worries him most. It is the silent, persistent thumping in his chest, a pressure that builds with even the slightest exertion.

It is the dizziness that sometimes forces him to sit down abruptly, and the swollen ankles he tries to hide under his trousers.

Bola, like millions of Nigerians living with disabilities, is a ghost in the healthcare system. While his physical disability is visible, the more dangerous threat growing within him is not.

He is one of an alarming number of Nigerians suffering from Hypertensive Heart Disease (HHD), a severe and often fatal condition where years of high blood pressure have relentlessly damaged the heart.

His story is a window into a dual crisis unfolding across the nation: a hidden epidemic of cardiovascular disease and a systemic failure to address the profound health inequities faced by Nigeria's most vulnerable citizens.

Groundbreaking new research, combined with existing data, paints a grim picture of a public health emergency that is leaving millions behind, particularly those living with disabilities who are grappling with a cascade of devastating comorbidities.

For years, public health data has hinted at a gathering storm. Studies across Nigeria have consistently shown disturbingly high rates of non-communicable diseases among people with disabilities.

In Enugu, one study found that nearly a third (29.7%) of adults with disabilities were hypertensive. Another reported that 12.1% were diabetic.

These individuals are often battling a complex web of health issues simultaneously. Overweight and obesity are rampant, with one report finding nearly half (49.2%) of adults with disabilities were overweight.

Nutritional deficiencies, anemia, and a higher risk of stroke further compound their suffering.

Despite these warning signs, a significant gap in research has left policymakers in the dark, with limited comprehensive data on the specific health needs of Nigeria's disabled population.

They face significant and often insurmountable barriers to care, from physically inaccessible clinics to the high cost of treatment and a pervasive lack of specialized support.

Now, a major new study on the nature of hypertension in Nigeria provides a frightening context for their struggle, revealing just how deeply the damage from these chronic conditions runs.

A landmark cross-sectional study conducted at the Federal Medical Centre Abuja between 2016 and 2021 has pulled back the curtain on the true impact of high blood pressure on the Nigerian population.

The research, which analyzed 1,799 patients with essential hypertension, is one of the most comprehensive investigations into Hypertensive Heart Disease in sub-Saharan Africa. Its findings are a national wake-up call.

The study revealed a staggering prevalence of HHD: an astonishing 90.8% of the hypertensive patients showed evidence of heart damage, assessed through echocardiography.

This is not just high blood pressure; this is high blood pressure that has already begun to remodel and weaken the most vital organ in the body.

The damage manifests in two primary forms. The first is Left Ventricular Hypertrophy (LVH), a condition where the heart's main pumping chamber, the left ventricle, becomes abnormally thick and stiff as it works harder to pump blood against high pressure.

The study found that nearly half of the patients (47.4%) had developed LVH. The second is Left Ventricular Diastolic Dysfunction (LVDD), where the heart muscle loses its ability to relax properly between beats, impairing its ability to fill with blood. This was present in a staggering 61.6% of patients.

Dr. Chinwe Eze, a cardiologist not affiliated with the study, calls the findings "profoundly alarming."

"This research confirms what many of us have suspected in our clinics for years," she states.

"We are not just treating hypertension in Nigeria; we are treating its advanced, life-threatening complications.

"We are seeing hearts that are tired, thickened, and failing. The fact that over 90% of hypertensive patients in this large cohort already have structural or functional heart damage means we are losing the battle of prevention.

"We are managing a disaster that has already happened."

The study further connected the dots between this heart damage and other severe health crises.

Patients with a thickened heart muscle (LVH) were found to be 9.7 times more likely to also suffer from heart failure.

They were also 1.59 times more likely to have had a stroke. The links were clear and statistically significant: uncontrolled hypertension in Nigeria is a direct pathway to a cascade of debilitating and often fatal cardiovascular events.

When laid alongside the data on people with disabilities, the implications of the Abuja study become even more dire.

The comorbidities that the study found to be strongly associated with HHD—heart failure, stroke, and diabetes—are the very same conditions that are disproportionately affecting disabled populations.

For a person like Bola, who already faces daily mobility challenges, developing a condition like heart failure is not just an additional health problem; it is a catastrophic event.

It is a diagnosis that can render him completely dependent, trapping him within the four walls of his room and stripping away the last vestiges of his independence.

The contributing factors align with devastating precision. The high rates of obesity and poor nutrition found among people with disabilities directly fuel hypertension and diabetes, which in turn drive the development of HHD.

A lack of accessible environments for physical activity, coupled with potential economic hardship that limits access to healthy food, creates a perfect storm for cardiovascular decline.

"We are failing this community on multiple fronts," says accessibility advocate Michael Olatunji.

"First, society creates barriers that can lead to a more sedentary lifestyle and poorer health outcomes.

"Then, when these secondary health conditions develop, the healthcare system itself is often inaccessible.

"How is a person in a wheelchair supposed to get to a clinic on the third floor of a building with no elevator?

"How is a person who is unemployed due to discrimination supposed to pay for the expensive echocardiogram needed to diagnose their heart condition?"

The Abuja study's conclusion strongly recommends the widespread use of echocardiography to aid in the early diagnosis of HHD.

It is a vital tool that can reveal heart damage long before a patient presents with the overt symptoms of heart failure.

But for a huge segment of the population, especially those with disabilities who are more likely to be in poverty, this essential diagnostic tool remains completely out of reach.

The result is a silent, deadly inequity. The very people who are at the highest risk for developing severe heart disease are the least likely to be diagnosed early and the least able to access consistent, quality care.

The evidence is now undeniable. Nigeria is facing a profound public health crisis that sits at the intersection of chronic disease and disability.

Addressing it requires moving beyond siloed approaches and adopting a multi-faceted, inclusive strategy.

First, there is an urgent need for more comprehensive research. The glaring lack of data on the health status of people with disabilities is a form of systemic neglect.

Public health policies and resources cannot be allocated effectively without a clear understanding of the scale and nature of the problem.

Second, healthcare must be made truly accessible. This goes beyond building ramps. It means training healthcare workers in disability-competent care, ensuring medical equipment can accommodate different body types, and providing health information in formats accessible to people with visual or intellectual impairments.

Finally, prevention must become the cornerstone of the national health strategy. This includes aggressive public awareness campaigns on the dangers of hypertension and its links to lifestyle factors.

These campaigns must be specifically designed to reach and resonate with people with disabilities, acknowledging their unique challenges and providing tailored, practical advice.

Initiatives to subsidize diagnostic tests like echocardiograms, especially in community settings, could be transformative, allowing for the early detection that saves lives.

For Bola, and the millions like him, these changes cannot come soon enough. His fight is not just with a failing heart, but with a system that has largely failed to see him.

The silent damage being done to the hearts of Nigerians is a tragedy. But the silence surrounding the suffering of the nation's most vulnerable is a profound injustice.

•Chukwu writes from Imo State