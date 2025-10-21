CDA Consult to launch “Verify Before You Buy” national anti-counterfeit campaign

The Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) has rolled out a strategic plan to relaunch the National Anti-Counterfeit advocacy campaign under the banner “Verify Before You Buy” to complement and accelerate the efforts of critical stakeholders to combat the proliferation of substandard electric cables and electronic equipment.

CDA Consult seeks to embark on a five-year "Verify Before You Buy" advocacy campaign, starting from next month and aimed at empowering consumers to make informed purchasing decisions.

In 2016, CDA Consult, in collaboration with the Ghana Standards Authority, Services Merchandize Limited and others, launched the National Anti-Counterfeit campaign, “Avoid patronage of counterfeit electrical products and electronic appliances campaign”.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, CDA Consult Executive Director, stated on the sidelines of free breast cancer screening at the New Times Corporation organised by CDA Consult and Rabito Clinic for media practitioners.

He explained that “CDA consult want to build on the experiences gained from our previous advocacy and work with critical stakeholders, including state and non-state actors in the electrical and electronic industry, to equip consumers with basic information to verify before they buy any electrical or electronic products.”

He said CDA Consult is using the “Verify Before You Buy” campaign as a vehicle for a nationwide advocacy over the next five years to raise awareness about the risks associated with substandard electrical products, promote the use of the GSA's digital conformity platform for product verification, and encourage consumers to prioritise product safety and quality over cheap prices.

Mr Ameyibor also warned the public not to take the authenticity of electrical products and electronic appliances for granted when purchasing any product and to actively seek information and education about any electrical product you intend to purchase: “It helps in avoiding counterfeit products, as fake electrical products and electronic appliances you purchased could turn out to be your death warrant.”

The CDA Consult Executive Director explained that the advocacy sought to create public awareness about the dangers of fake goods, stressing that “it has become apparent and almost impossible to stop the proliferation of fake electrical products and electronic appliances into the country.

“Our only option is the power of purchase; you have an obvious choice to either purchase fake goods or go in for the genuine ones, hence the urgent need for holistic public education, and we need to join forces to sanitise the Ghanaian market to stop patronising fake goods.”

Mr Ameyibor noted that sitting on the sidelines was not an option in the fight against counterfeit electrical products and electronic appliances and called for greater stakeholder involvement in the advocacy when it's relaunched next month.

He encouraged stakeholders who sought to join the crusade to contact CDA Consult through email: [email protected], stressing that the issue of counterfeiting of electrical products had the potential to affect the health and safety of individuals and that it should be of concern to everyone.

The CDA Consult’s Executive Director noted that everyone involved in the electrical sector – from consumer to manufacturer – had a role to play in protecting and preventing counterfeit electrical products from entering legitimate supply chains.

Mr Ameyibor explained that “we must team up as stakeholders to eliminate electrical product counterfeiting at its source and also prevent its proliferation into ever-expanding markets in the country."

The CDA Consult Executive Director also called on electrical contractors, electricians, retailers, distributors and dealers in all types of electrical products and electronic appliances to comply with safety requirements and join stakeholders to deal with product counterfeiting, which was a serious issue.

He also cautioned the public, especially procurement officers, to be vigilant, as counterfeiters intentionally misled the public and everyone along the supply chain.