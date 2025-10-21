ModernGhana logo
Ghana Faces Rising Challenge of Drug and Substance Abuse

A recent nationwide survey has raised fresh concerns about the growing problem of drug use and substance abuse across Ghana. The report reveals that a significant number of Ghanaians—particularly young adults—are engaging in the use of psychoactive substances such as cannabis, prescription opioids, and cough syrups.

Worrying Statistics

According to the survey, an estimated 10% of Ghanaians aged 15 to 64—equivalent to about 3.7 million people—used drugs within the past year. Cannabis emerged as the most commonly abused substance, followed by prescription opioids like tramadol and codeine.

The data also highlights that men are more likely to use drugs than women, although the gap narrows when it comes to the non-medical use of prescription opioids and tranquilizers. The age group most affected is between 25 and 39 years, while usage rates are relatively lower among those under 24. Regional differences were also evident, with certain areas recording notably higher rates of substance use.

A Call for Action

Experts say the findings point to a public health issue that demands urgent attention. The report recommends a multifaceted response that includes:

  • Strengthening prevention and treatment programmes at both community and national levels.
  • Expanding access to mental health services, especially in underserved regions.
  • Raising public awareness and education on the dangers of drug use and misuse.
  • Improving data collection and research to guide effective, evidence-based policymaking.

The Way Forward

As Ghana continues to make progress in public health and youth development, addressing the drug use epidemic has become increasingly critical. Tackling the issue through collaboration between government, civil society, and health professionals will be essential to protecting the nation’s youth and ensuring a healthier future for all.

Frank Ayim Damptey

Frank Ayim Damptey

