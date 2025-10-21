ModernGhana logo
Mental Health Care in Ghana: Urgent Action Needed to Bridge the Gap

Mental health remains one of the most underfunded and misunderstood areas of Ghana’s healthcare system, despite growing awareness of its critical role in national well-being. Experts warn that the country faces a deepening mental health crisis, with limited access to care, a shortage of trained professionals, and persistent cultural misconceptions.

A Growing Public Health Challenge

Studies suggest that about one in four Ghanaians will experience a mental health condition at some point in their lives. Yet, fewer than 10 percent of these individuals receive professional support. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), only a minimal portion of Ghana’s health budget is dedicated to mental health—far below what is needed to meet rising demand.

Severe Shortage of Professionals

Ghana’s mental health workforce remains alarmingly small. With only a handful of psychiatrists, psychologists, and trained nurses serving a population of over 30 million, many people in need are left untreated. The shortage of mental health facilities and the stigma associated with seeking care make the situation even worse.

Cultural and Religious Misconceptions

Deep-rooted cultural and religious beliefs continue to shape attitudes toward mental illness in Ghana. Many people associate mental disorders with spiritual causes such as curses or witchcraft, prompting families to turn to traditional healers or prayer camps instead of hospitals. Health experts argue that while traditional support systems play a role, education and awareness are essential to correct misconceptions and encourage early intervention.

Neglect and Human Rights Concerns

Several reports have exposed inhumane conditions faced by people with mental illness, including cases of patients being chained or confined in institutions. These abuses often stem from a lack of funding, inadequate facilities, and the general neglect of mental health within national healthcare planning.

Funding and Policy Gaps

Although Ghana’s Mental Health Act of 2012 was a significant step toward reform, implementation has been slow due to limited funding. Mental health care continues to receive only a fraction of the national health budget, hindering infrastructure development, recruitment, and outreach programs.

The Way Forward

Mental health advocates are calling on the government, civil society, and international partners to take decisive action. Increasing funding, expanding community-based services, and investing in public education can help close the treatment gap. Strengthening the Mental Health Authority’s capacity and integrating mental health into primary healthcare are also seen as critical measures for sustainable progress.

In conclusion, Ghana’s mental health crisis demands urgent attention. Tackling stigma, improving infrastructure, and prioritizing mental health in national policy will not only save lives but also enhance productivity and social cohesion.

Frank Ayim Damptey

Frank Ayim Damptey, © 2025

