GCTU commissions smart innovation and entrepreneurship centre to drive digital transformation

The Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) has officially commissioned its ultra-modern Centre for Innovation, Technology Skills and Entrepreneurship Training (CITSET), a forward-looking facility designed to accelerate digital transformation, drive research, and promote technology-based entrepreneurship in Ghana.

The commissioning ceremony, held in Accra, brought together key stakeholders, policymakers, academics, and students to witness what many described as a landmark step in GCTU’s evolution as a leading digital institution.

Speaking at the ceremony, Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, Vice-Chancellor of GCTU, described the occasion as a “historic milestone” in the university’s journey toward becoming a global centre of technological excellence. He emphasised that the new centre represents more than just a physical structure, it marks the beginning of a new chapter of innovation and creativity for the institution and the country at large.

“This Centre is not just a building; it is the heartbeat of a transformative vision that seeks to bridge the gap between academic theory and real-world application,” he said. “CITSET will serve as a platform where students, innovators, and entrepreneurs can collaborate, explore ideas, and convert their creativity into impactful solutions.”

The Vice-Chancellor further explained that the 60-seater facility is equipped with smart desktops, advanced-quality headsets, and interactive smart boards, providing a modern environment for digital learning, experimentation, and research.

The facility is also equipped with a 30KVA generator, providing up to 16 hours of backup power in the absence of electricity before shutting down.

“In today’s fast-evolving digital world, our responsibility goes beyond teaching technology. We must live it, create with it, and lead with it,” he stressed. “This Centre will serve as a breeding ground for start-ups, strengthen our research and innovation capacity, and enhance digital skills across all disciplines.”

According to Prof. Afoakwa, the establishment of CITSET underscores GCTU’s mission to empower the next generation of innovators capable of building, coding, designing, and developing sustainable technological solutions for Ghana’s digital economy.

He expressed his appreciation to the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, represented by Deputy Minister Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu, for its continuous support towards the growth and modernisation of the university.

Prof. Afoakwa also announced ongoing infrastructural developments, revealing that GCTU is constructing two new eight-storey buildings, each designed to host state-of-the-art ICT laboratories for undergraduate and postgraduate training.

He concluded his address with a powerful reflection: “Technology is not merely about devices and codes it is about people, progress, and possibilities. CITSET represents what we can achieve when we combine vision, innovation, and determination.”

In his remarks, the Deputy Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu, commended the university for its commitment to advancing digital skills and entrepreneurship in Ghana. He reaffirmed the government’s determination to make GCTU a national hub for innovation, technology development, and digital skills training.

“The Centre we are commissioning today is more than just a training facility it is a strategic pathway to entrepreneurship, job creation, and technology-driven economic growth,” he noted. “Ghana is determined to become a leading digital hub, and our young people must not remain passive consumers. They must become creators, innovators, and exporters of digital solutions.”

Hon. Sukparu stressed that the Ministry recognises GCTU as a key partner in achieving Ghana’s broader digital transformation agenda. He assured the university of continued collaboration to improve its digital infrastructure, including robust fiber connectivity, expanded data centre access, campus-wide WiFi, and cloud services.

He reiterated the Ministry’s support for the proposed Cyber Security Laboratory, highlighting its significance in building practical and industry-relevant expertise. “With this lab, students will move beyond theory. They will gain hands-on experience in digital forensics, ethical hacking, threat intelligence, penetration testing, secure architecture design, and cyberattack simulations,” he stated.

The Deputy Minister described CITSET as a model of the kind of innovation ecosystem Ghana needs one that combines training, incubation, mentorship, and acceleration in diverse areas such as healthtech, agritech, fintech, edtech, and climate tech.