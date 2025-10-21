Prevailing Academy headmaster impregnates JHS graduate and aborts pregnancy

Headmaster of Prevailing Academy at Supom Dunkwa in the Shama District of the Western Region is in the grips of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service for allegedly impregnating his former student.

The headmaster, Isaac Okyere, is accused of impregnating the 17-year-old Junior High School (JHS) graduate.

It was gathered that after the alleged offence, the headmaster allegedly facilitated the abortion of the pregnancy.

It was also revealed that the headmaster, popularly called ‘Sir Ike’, tried to cover up the incident by convincing a male former student, Patrick Gyebi, to claim responsibility for the pregnancy.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that even though the boy initially agreed to accept the deal, he later rescinded his decision.

Speaking to journalists, the 17-year-old girl said last Saturday, she was not feeling well and therefore informed her mother.

“My mother gave me money to go to the hospital. I was taken through a pregnancy test and it was positive,” she disclosed.

She added, “I went straight to Sir Ike’s house and informed him. He then took me to a pharmacy shop in Takoradi and asked me to wait somewhere.”

She indicated that the headmaster later came out and took her back to his house.

“There he gave me some drugs to swallow and insert some into my private part. He then told me to go home and not to inform my mother of what happened,” she narrated.

The girl disclosed that her mother was furious when she got home.

“I could not talk and my mother realised there was something wrong. She asked me and I could not tell her.

“Later, my elder sister pulled me and asked me to confide in her. It was then that I told her that I was pregnant and had attempted to abort it.

“They took me to another hospital where it was detected that not all the foetus came out when I attempted to abort the pregnancy.

“I was later given some drugs, and all that remained in my womb came out. I then narrated all that happened to my mother,” she stated.

The case was reported to officials of DOVVSU, who arrested the headmaster, and are currently investigating the matter.

The mother of the victim, Hawah Nyarko, expressed her disappointment at the headmaster’s actions, and warned that he would be held responsible if something bad happens to her daughter.

